Easing of COVID travel restrictions lets loved ones reunite TRAVIS LOLLER Nov. 6, 2021 Updated: Nov. 6, 2021 4:01 p.m.
Erin Tridle holds a video chat with her boyfriend Jordan Commarrieu living in Paris from their favorite French restaurant "Petit Trois" in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Travel restrictions that have separated couples and relatives living in different countries are about to end. New rules go into effect Monday, Nov. 8 that allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.
For Erin Tridle and her boyfriend, it was love at first sight. They met while the American was traveling in France in the summer of 2019. They said, “I love you,” on day two. “People tell us it's like something from a movie,” she said.
When Tridle returned home to Los Angeles, they began a long-distance relationship, spending time together when they could. Then the pandemic hit, separating them indefinitely as countries locked down travel.