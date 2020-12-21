Dogs ease pandemic isolation for nursing home residents MARY ESCH, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 12:51 p.m.
Eileen Nagle sees her family in video chats and drive-by visits, but that hasn't made up for the lack of warm hugs in the nine months since the pandemic led her nursing home to shut its doors to visitors.
Enter Zeus.