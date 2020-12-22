Community news: Window display winners announced and more

Finding diverse books

The Westport Library and the Westport Public School’s PTA Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion have a list of books called “Diverse Books Need Us” from the library’s collection.

Visit https://westportlibrary.libguides.com/DiverseBooksNeedUs to view “Diverse Books Need Us.”

Visit https://westportlibrary.libguides.com/ownvoices to view the library’s #Own Voices Resource Guide.

Samuel Milberg joining College of the Holy Cross football team

Samuel Milberg from Westport is one of 14 student-athletes who will be joining the football team at the College of the Holy Cross next fall. Milberg was part of the incoming class announced by Crusader head coach Bob Chesney on Dec. 16.

GFA senior receives National Arts Award

Greens Farms Academy senior Bella Bohnsack, of Darien, has become the third student in the school’s history, and the first female student at the school to receive a prestigious YoungArts Award for her entry in the National YoungArts Foundation’s national competition. Bohnsack received an honorable mention in photography. Greens Farms Academy is located in Westport.

Westport Farmer’s Market collecting items for veterans home

The Westport Farmer’s Market is collecting items from the Homes for the Brave’s wish list, which includes, twin/full blankets, sheets, new clothing and pajamas. For the complete Wish List visit Homesforthebrave.org. The items will be delivered directly to the women.

Homes for the Brave is a women’s veterans home.

Holiday Window Decorating Contest winners announced

Westport Downtown Merchants Assocation and the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce recently announed the winners from the 44 businesses who entered this year’s holiday window decorating contest.

The annual event was townwide. Residents and shoppers were the judges and cast their votes online.

The Plumed Serpent Bridal and Evening Wear won the Mom and Pop category, Anthropology won for the national chains, Joe’s Pizza, won for the restaurant/deli category and Artistex Salon and Spa won the non retail category. The Plumed Serpent also won the grand prize of a dinner for four at the Don Memo restaurant with the most votes.

Westport first selectman announces tax relief deferment program

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe has announced that the town will offer a tax relief deferment program for eligible taxpayers who have been impacted by COVID-19, for the January installment period. The program is being offered from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 9R that suspends, and modifies tax deadlines and collections for tax bills that are due, and payable Jan. 1, 2021. All municipalities must offer a tax relief program. The application form for the program, and additional information can be found at www.westportct.gov/TaxRelief . For answers to basic questions, and further questions, call 203-341-1147, or email TaxRelief@westportCT.gov. In-person appointments are also able to be made by calling 203-341-1147.

Department, association give toys to over 1,000 children

The Westport Police Department, and the Westport Police Benevolent Association were able to give toys to over 1,000 children throughout Fairfield County from donations through the department, and association’s annual Holiday Toy Drive Dec. 14.

They also thank ASF Sports & Outdoors for hosting the in-person collection, and the Age of Reason, Awesome Toys and Gifts and the Toy Post for having the bins for the event in their businesses.