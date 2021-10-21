Community news: Westport welcomes new police officer

The Westport Police Department has announced Sean Doyle is joining the force as a new officer. Doyle was sworn in on Oct. 12, at Westport Town Hall.

Doyle began his career in law enforcement in 2019 with the Hartford Police Department. He worked in the patrol division on the both the evening and the overnight shifts. He grew up in Manorville, N.Y. He previously attended Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and graduated with a degree in exercise science.

Doyle said that his brother, who is a NYPD officer, inspired him to enter law enforcement.

“I believe Sean will make an outstanding addition to the department and will be a great asset to our community,” Chief Foti Koskinas said.

Westport Library presenting StoryFest 2021 event

The Westport Library is presenting its StoryFest 2021 from Oct. 28 through Nov. 2. , at 7 p.m., through Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

The event is in its fourth year, and is the largest literary festival in Connecticut.

The festival starts with a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 with author Michael Lewis, who has published 16 books about subjects that range from politics to Wall Street. Journalist and author Lisa Belkin will interview Lewis.

Visit westportlibrary.org to register.

Author Mallory O’Meara is launching her book, “Girly Drinks!” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. Register on Zoom. Registration includes a recipe for a signature drink by the SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers at 19 Day St. in Norwalk.

Readers will Pink or Treat with author Victoria Kann at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 with a reading by Kann, and a Pinkalicious Halloween parade. Children should come in costume. The event is from her book, “Pinkalicious: Pink Or Treat!” Visit eventbrite.com to register.

The Saturday programming continues at 1 p.m., with a virtual panel discussion about the collection of new, and exclusive short stories, “When Things Get Dark: A Shirley Jackson Anthology,” from horror editor Ellen Datlow. The stories are inspired by, and in tribute to author Shirley Jackson. Register on Zoom.

An All Hallow’s Eve in-person celebration with two horror fiction literature genre stars will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30. Visit evenbrite.com to register.

StoryFest 2021 closes on Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m., with an in-person event featuring Mitch Albom launching a book that is titled: “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.”

Westport Police to participate in prescription drug take back day

The Westport Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for the 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Westport Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Ave.

Collection sites can only accept pills or patches. Vape pens where the batteries can be removed can be disposed of. Vape pens where batteries cannot be removed will not be accepted. The service is free and anonymous. No questions asked.

A year-round collection bin for properly disposing prescription drugs at any time is located in the lobby of the Westport Polce Department, at 50 Jesup Road in Westport.

Visit takebackday.dea.gov for more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, or about the Take Back Day event.

Halloween parade happening

The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Merchants Association and the Westport P.A.L., Police Athletic League are having the town’s annual children’s Halloween parade.

Children and parents will meet at Main Street and Post Road East at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. There will be no parking on Main Street between 2 and 4 p.m. during the event.

The event is for all children, especially those, who are age 8 and under.

The parade will go up Main Street, turn right onto Avery Place, then turn left on Myrtle Avenue to Westport Town Hall, and Veterans Green.

Children may trick-or-treat along Main Street, and outside the front of Town Hall. Entertainment, refreshments and a small gift will be provided on Veterans Green across from Town Hall at 4 p.m.

In case of rain, the Halloween Parade will take place on Oct. 28. Call 203-341-5074 for weather updates.

Westport to celebrate United Nations Day

The Town of Westport’s International Hospitality Committee with support from the United Nations Association of Southwestern Connecticut is holding a ceremony on the front steps of Westport Town Hall on Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m.

The event will observe the 76th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations on Oct. 24, 1945.

The event is free, and the public is invited to attend. People, who are going to be present, must follow state guidelines by maintaining social distancing at all times, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe will open the program with welcoming remarks. UNASWCT President, and International Hospitality Committee member Bill Hass, will offer a message from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Lucas Slater and Aidan Rogers, the president and vice president of the Model UN club at Staples High School, will assist in raising the U.N. flag.

Aye Aye Thant, a Westport resident and daughter of former U.N. Secretary-General U Thant, will speak about the work the U.N. does.

Members of the Staples High School Orphenians a cappella group will perform.

Call 203-454-7685 or 203-434-6609 for more information.

Workshop will create fall centerpieces

Peole will be able Attendees will be able to create a fall centerpiece with the in-house designer at Terrain Westport, Deborah Herbertson during the Darien Community Association’s upcoming program at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26. It will be held at the Terrain Westport plant nursery, at 561 Post Road East in Westport.

Tickets are $55 per person, and $45 for members of the Darien Community Association. The fees include all materials that are needed for the event. Pre-payment is required by Oct. 25.

Register online at dariendca.org, or call 203-655-9050, ext. 10.