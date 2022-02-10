Community news: Westport store raises $40,000 to help provide 80,000 meals
The Wesport Astronomical Society is welcoming Dr. Giada Nichole Arney of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, as the featured speaker for its “The Davinci Mission to Venus,” virtual lecture streaming via Zoom, and alternatively on YouTube, at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15. Dr. Arney is shown.
The Wesport Astronomical Society is welcoming Dr. Giada Nichole Arney of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, as the featured speaker for its “The Davinci Mission to Venus,” virtual lecture streaming via Zoom, and alternatively on YouTube, at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15. A flyer for the event is shown.
Assisted Living Services, Inc., has recently received the 2022 Best of Home Care, Leader in Experience Award, from the Home Care Pulse experience management firm. Pictured from the left to the right are: Nick D’Aquila, who is the Chief Information Officer at Assisted Living Services, Ron D’Aquila, RN, who is a co-founder of the company, Sharon D’Aquila, who is also a co-founder of the company, and Mario D’Aquila, who is the Chief Operating Officer at the company.
United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has awarded the Town of Westport a COVID-19 Relief Grant, and KN95 masks to support residents, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the photo from the left to the right are: Tom Green, who is a United Way of Coastal Fairfield County Board of Directors emeritus board Member, Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker, United Way of Coastal Fairfield County CEO Jeff Kimball, and Westport Department of Human Services Director Elaine Daignault.
The Westport Book Sale Ventures, Inc., shown, has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. The money will support the 501(c)3 non-profit enterprise organization’s employment program for adults with disabilities.
Westport resident Michael Brenneke is a first place winner for his “Under the Trellis,” painting in the Rowayton Arts Center’s “In the Garden,” art show. Brenneke's painting is shown.
The Weston Historical Society is hosting a virtual “Connecticut African American Heroines,” lecture on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The interactive multimedia presentation event will be by the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, and conclude with a Question and Answer session, and in honor of Black History Month, this month, February, with a flyer for the event, shown.
The Westport Astronomical Society is welcoming Giada Nichole Arney, of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, as the featured speaker for its virtual lecture, “The DAVINCI Mission to Venus,” streaming on Zoom and YouTube at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15.