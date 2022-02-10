Community news: Westport store raises $40,000 to help provide 80,000 meals

The Westport Astronomical Society is welcoming Giada Nichole Arney, of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, as the featured speaker for its virtual lecture, “The DAVINCI Mission to Venus,” streaming on Zoom and YouTube at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The event is part of the Astronomical Society’s virtual lecture series. It is also the monthly meeting of the Astronomical Society and the featured speaker is generally introduced around 8:25 p.m.

DAVINCI stands for the Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging. It is launching in 2029.

Arney is a co-deputy principal investigator of DAVINCI, and serves on the Venus Panel for ongoing Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey. Arney is also a research space scientist in the Planetary Systems Laboratory at the center.

The Astronomical Society is located at 182 Bayberry Lane in Westport.

Assisted Living Services receives third Best of Home Care award

Assisted Living Services, Inc. has recently received the 2022 Best of Home Care - Leader in Experience Award from Home Care Pulse.

This is the third consecutive year that the family-owned Assisted Living Services has received the recognition.

The award is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the highest in 10, or more quality metrics. It highlights the top performing home care businesses in the U.S.

Assisted Living Services has offices at 991 Post Road East in Westport and 290 Highland Ave. in Cheshire.

Earth Animal's 14th Mitten Project raises $40,000 for Foodshare

Earth Animal’s 14th annual Mitten Project raised $40,000, which was presented to Connecticut Foodshare this week at the flagship store, 925 Post Road East in Westport.

Earth Animal is a pet supply store headquartered in Southport.

The money is part of the store’s fundraising efforts from 2021will help local people who struggle with food insecurity and provide 80,000 meals.

Earth Animal reaches the goal through efforts from the local businesses, private donations from neighbors and friends, proceeds from the store, and matching contributions from Earth Animal Ventures in Southport.

Connecticut Foodshare is grateful to its friends at Earth Animals, and the store’s loyal customers for supporting the project.

The store gives special thanks to the following businesses: J.McLaughlin store in Southport; Millie Rae’s in Westport; the Farmer Sal, Geremia Garden and Farm Market in Southington; Outdoor Design & Living in Fairfield; Appleberry Farm in Sandy Hook; BP Provisions in Fairfield; Pine Creek Deli in Fairfield; KL and Sam in Fairfield; and Westport Hardware.

Town receives COVID-19 relief grant, masks from United Way

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has awarded Westport a $2,000 COVID-19 Relief Grant to support residents, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant provides emergency assistance for food, rent, utilities, and bills to help families in stable homes.

United Way has also given the town 6,500 KN95 protective face masks. The goal of the mask donation is to help stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Masks can be an important support for the families, whose budgets are strained by the additional cost.

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker acknowledged that United Way has a longstanding commitment to support local social services programs.

The grant is the third round of money that has been awarded by United Way to support people who have been impacted by the pandemic.

One of five Westport families struggled to make ends meet, before the pandemic. The pandemic, and the rising cost of living have worsened the situation, according to the information.

Westport residents’ requests for resources doubled in 2021 and are up about 400 percent overall since the beginning of the pandemic.

The supports were made possible through grants, partnerships, local fundraising, and Connecticut statewide relief efforts.

Westport Book Sale Ventures awarded $10,000 grant

The Westport Book Sale Ventures, Inc., has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation to help the organization’s employment program for adults with disabilities.

Westport Book Book Sale Ventures operates the Westport Library’s Book Sale events, and the Westport Book Shop. Its mission is to provide meaningful enjoyment for the adults, while raising support for the library, through the used book sales.

The Westport Book Shop, located at 23 Jesup Road, provides part-time employment, as well as job and workplace skills training for nine individuals with differing abilities.

Westport Book Sale Ventures welcomes volunteers for all aspects of its operations, from book donation receipt, and sorting, to preparing for, and working at book sale events, to work in its online sales operation, and at the Westport Book Shop.

Visit westportbooksaleventures.org, or send an email to info@westportbooksales.org to become involved, or to make a donation.

Visit fcfoundation.org, for more information.

Westport resident wins first place for ‘Under the Trellis’ painting

Westport resident Michael Brenneke is a first place winner for his “Under the Trellis,” painting in the Rowayton Arts Center’s “In the Garden,” art show.

The exhibition is on view through March 5 and includes more than 100 pieces of artwork by Rowayton Arts Center exhibiting members.

The gallery is open from noon until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

It is located at 145 Rowayton Ave. in Norwalk. Visit rowaytonarts.org, and follow @rowaytonarts on social media for more information.

Historical Society, CT Women’s Hall of Fame to host lecture

The Weston Historical Society is hosting “Connecticut African American Heroines,” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 via Zoom in honor of Black History Month.

The virtual lecture will be by the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame and conclude with a question-and-answer session.

It will focus on the contributions of Black women to the state and highlight some of the state’s African American heroines. Some of the women are women’s rights advocate Maria Miller Stewart, contralto and civil rights catalyst Marian Anderson, journalist Adrianne Baughns-Wallace and former state Treasurer Denise L. Nappier.

Registration is required at westonhistoricalsociety.org.

The event is free but people can make a $5 suggested donation to the Historical Society at westonhistoricalsociety.org, to help it continue its community programming.

The Hall of Fame honors the achievements of women by celebrating their legacies, and telling their stories, inspiring women, and girls to realize their own limitless potential. It was founded in Hartford in 1994.

Contact info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804, or visit westonhistoricalsociety.org, for more information.