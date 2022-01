The Westport Library is holding the “Children’s Winter Reading Program: Chill Out and Read,” reading challenge event from Jan. 24 through March 19.

The program is for children of all ages and their grownups.

A child will receive a snowperson that will be displayed in the library for every 50 minutes he or she reads.

The child will be able to choose a free book from the library’s selection of books to keep.

The library also has an activity sheet that will help the whole family warm up and chill out during the winter season.

The library is located at 20 Jesup Road in Westport.

Registration is available at westportlibrary.libguides.com/chilloutandread.

Candidates sought for civilian review panel

The Westport Representative Town Meeting Public Protection Committee is seeking candidates to recommend to the members of the full RTM to fill two volunteer seats on the Westport Civilian Review Panel.

The town’s elected leadership and public safety departments recognize the need to foster, and maintain the public’s trust, and its personnel, according to information from the town. The Civilian Review Panel was formed in December 2020 in order to do so.

The panel is comprised of five civilian members of the Westport community.

It includes the second and third selectwomen, one member of TEAM Westport, who is appointed by the first selectwoman, and two members from the Westport electorate, who are appointed by the RTM.

The initial RTM-appointed members will serve for a term of two years. The terms of each subsequent RTM-appointed members are four years. Applicants must be registered voters in Westport.

The members may be reappointed by the group for unlimited consecutive terms.

No more than a bare majority of the Civilian Review Panel may be members of the same political party.

The panel works closely with the members of the Westport Police, fire, and emergency medical services departments, to diversify hiring, oversee the investigation of civilian complaints, and evaluate opportunities to improve transparency, and accountability.

The mission of the panel is to build on the foundation of public trust between the departments, and residents in the town.

No member of the Civilian Review Panel shall be an employee, or a family member of an employee, of the police, fire, and emergency medical services departments.

People who are interested in applying for the vacancies, are asked to email a resume, and a letter of interest noting how their experience qualifies them for panel, to Westport Town Clerk Jeffrey M. Dunkerton at jdunlerton@westportct.gov, or mail to Westport Town Clerk, 110 Myrtle Ave. Room 105, Westport, CT 06880.

The deadline for submission is Feb. 7.

Westport Library hosting state Sen. Will Haskell

The Westport Library is hosting state Sen. Will Haskell, (D-Westport), at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. He will talk about his new and first book, “100,000 First Bosses: My Unlikely Path as a 22-Year-Old Lawmaker.”

Seats are available in the library for the event by registering at westportlibrary.org.

The book is the story about how Haskell waged the campaign of his young life, fought for change that he believed in at the Connecticut state capitol, and proved that his generation is ready to claim a seat at the general table.

Staples High School announces January Students of the Month

Staples High School Principal Stafford Thomas, Jr., has announced the school’s recipients of the January Students of the Month.

The students are ninh grader Maxwell Manchester, tenth graders Timothy Herold and Sofia Santamaria, 11th graders Mia Vindiola and Jackson Oliver, and 12th graders Alexa Anastasi and Jacob Yarish.

The Students of the Month award program at the school, recognizes students, who help make the school, a welcoming place for their peers, and teachers alike. The recipients are nominated by their teachers .

Historical society hosting jewelry appraisal, consignment event

The Rago auction house is having its third jewelry appraisal and consignment event, “Rago Arts Appraisal Day 2022” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Feb. 15 at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road.

Rago is an auction house that has previously been featured on the PBS television channel’s series titled: “The Antiques Road Show.”

Parking for the event is in the Historical Society’s parking lot.

Rago will donate a portion of its commission on property that is consigned from the event to the historical society.

Rago is scheduling the appointments, not the historical society. No walk-ins are requested.

RSVP to Robin Daum, at robin@ragoarts.com, or call 609-460-3619.

Masks will be required for all attendees, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccine status. Social distancing will also be in place.