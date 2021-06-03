Community news: Westport's Staples High School representing, more

YUP Pup dog treat brand teamed up with Mission K9 Rescue

The Westport-based venture YUP PUP has teamed up with the non-profit organization Mission K9 rescue to help provide their puppy dogs with anxiety relief with YUP PUP’s newly launched CBD dog treat. The treat is meant to relieve anxiety and joint pain in people’s pets. Visit https://yuppup.shop/ for more information.

Staples High School students representing at virtual event

Staples High School junior students Natalie Bandura, Erin Durkin and Allison Schwartz are going to represent the high school at the virtual HCI-APYLS 2021 Hwa Chong Asia Pacific Young Leaders Summit event in July 2021, with the Hwa Chong Institution in Singapore.

Students previously came to the summit from Australia, China, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Philippines, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Singapore. Westport has also been invited to send three junior year students for the past eight years.

HCI uses the following criteria to determine the students who can attend the summit: a) must be between 16 and 17 years old, b) must possess good oral and written proficiency, c) must have substantial leadership experience and potential d) must be academically able and among the top performers in school and e) must possess enthusiasm and strong interest in forging tiers with fellow students from around the world.

The delegation that is invited to HCI is selective. HCI has organized the summit because it is eager to share its success with other high performing schools, and to learn from others.

Remarkable Theater expanding community outreach initiatives

The non-profit drive-in theater in downtown Westport, Remarkable Theater, is expanding its community outreach initiatives this drive-in movie season. Visit https://remarkabletheater.org/ for more information.

Pequot Library’s Southport Garden Stroll returning

The Pequot Library’s Southport Garden Stroll is returning on Friday at 10 a.m. with morning and afternoon tour blocks and additional affiliated events such as “Coffee and Conversation” with the “Seed Huntress” Sefra Alexandra, at 9 a.m., and a kickoff event with Chris Spitzmiller, who is a ceramist, and a designer.

Real agriculture buffs will want to arrive to the “Coffee & Conversation” event early Alexandra will be talking about the importance of regenerative agriculture. Local expert will also join her in doing so.

Guests will gather on the library’s Great Lawn for the stroll. The self-guided walking tour will start in the heart of Southport Village at the library. Guests will receive a tour program, have the opportunity to browse local vendors on the lawn, and make their way through a floral adventure in an idyllic seaside New England neighborhood.

The stroll is the library’s signature event that supports the library’s services, programs, and other offerings. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities for 2021, began on Thursday with a soldout event called “Champagne & Canapes” with Spitzmiller.

Local garden enthusiasts will also guide attendees of the stroll through the most notable features of the landscapes. This year’s, 2021, stroll features more than 10 of the community’s most picturesque gardens. Two of the garden beds have been recognized by the Archives of American Gardens at the Smithsonian Institution.

There will also be vendors at the 2021 stroll. On the Harbor is the event’s premiere sponsor. Sturges Ridge of Fairfield is sponsoring the “Champagne & Canapes” event. Jaguar/Land Rover of Fairfield is sponsoring the “Coffee & Conversation” event with coffee, and baked goods being provided by SoNo Baking. CT&G, (Connecticut Cottages & Gardens,) is the event’s exclusive media sponsor.

Oliver Nurseries & Landscaping, Southport Veterinary Clinic, Maplewood of Southport, Olivia Charney Interior Design, Fairfield Country Day School, The Russell Agency, Henri’s Reserve, Virgil Root Beer, and Rise Coffee also have sponsorships for the event.

All events. as part of the stroll, will occur rain, or shine. The library follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local local Health Department guidelines. Social distancing will also be required amid the pandemic from the new virus.