Community news: Westport resident receiver of $10,000, and more
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett congratulate Amy Katz from Westport, Conn. for being selected as a 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winner. During the Wednesday, August 11, luncheon, the Kraft family, and the New England Patriots Foundation awarded $275,000 in grants to 26 New England non-profit organizations. Pink Aid received a $10,000 grant in honor of Katz’ volunteer efforts.
Eric J. Adler / New England Patriots / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
Two HD, (High Definition), videos will be livestreaming on demand on select upcoming dates as part of the Westport Country Playhouse’s selections of archives of performances previously captured live on stage. The videos are of the “Of Mice and Men,” and the “Man of La Mancha” performances. “Of Mice and Men” is streaming from Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 5, with “Man of La Mancha” streaming from Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 26. Pictured from the left to the right are: Actor Tony Manna, Actor Philip Hernandez and Actress Gisela Adisa performing in “Man of La Mancha,” from the live performance of the story in 2018.
Carol Rosegg / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
Two HD, (High Definition), videos will be livestreaming on demand on select upcoming dates as part of the Westport Country Playhouse’s selections of archives of performances previously captured live on stage. The videos are of the “Of Mice and Men,” and the “Man of La Mancha” performances. “Of Mice and Men” is streaming from Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 5, with “Man of La Mancha” streaming from Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 26. Pictured from the left to the right are: Actor Brian Hutchison, and Actor Mark Mineart performing in “Of Mice and Men,” from the live performance of the story in 2008.
T. Charles Erickson / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
Singer, and songwriter PJ Pacifico is performing at the Weston History and Culture Center’s Music at the Barn Outdoor Series from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
Amy Katz, of Westport, and a volunteer of, and the creator of the nonprofit organization Pink Aid, has received $10,000 for the nonprofit organization from New England Patriots football team chairman and CEP Robert Kraft, New England Patriots Foundation President Joshua Kraft, and the Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer, and the Patriots’ Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett, who were on hand at a recent awards ceremony, and luncheon to congratulate Katz for her award.