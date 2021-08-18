Community news: Westport resident receiver of $10,000, and more

Amy Katz, of Westport, and a volunteer of, and the creator of the nonprofit organization Pink Aid, has received $10,000 for the nonprofit organization from New England Patriots football team chairman and CEP Robert Kraft, New England Patriots Foundation President Joshua Kraft, and the Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer, and the Patriots’ Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett, who were on hand at a recent awards ceremony, and luncheon to congratulate Katz for her award.

Katz received the monetary donation as part of being a 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winner, and the awards ceremony and luncheon at Gillette Stadium in Foxsborough, Mass., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, along with 26 total nonprofit organizations, and 26 total volunteers being recognized for their recent contributions to each of the organizations.

Twenty-five organizations received the $10,000 grants in honor of their volunteers, with one grand prize winner receiving a surprise $25,000 donation. The ceremony also recognized Katz’s volunteer efforts with the nonprofit organization. The award is in honor of the late Myra Kraft, who committed her life to volunteering. The Kraft family hosts the awards ceremony, and luncheon each year to show their appreciation for the local volunteers as part of the foundation’s ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

Country playhouse archival video streaming on stage performances

Two high-definition videos will be archival video livestreaming on demand on select upcoming dates as part of the Westport Country Playhouse’s selections of archives of performances previously captured live on stage. The videos are of the “Of Mice and Men” and “Man of La Mancha” performances.

“Of Mice and Men” is streaming from Monday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 5, with “Man of La Mancha” streaming from Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 26. The Playhouse’s artistic director Mark Lamos is directing the productions. The cost of tickets for each of the individual productions begin at $25. The box office staff at the Playhouse will provide instructions to people, who sign up to watch the productions, about how to view the virtual content by logging into the Playhouse’s website at westportcountryplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court in Westport.

Fashionably Westport rescheduled until March 2022

The Westport Downtown Association has announced a new date of for Fashionably Westport of Wednesday, March 24, on the Westport Library’s Trevz Forum, from the library’s originally scheduled date of Thursday, Sept. 9.

The date has been changed to a date when the organization hopes to focus on the event’s mission of being a large, exciting and fun night out that engages community leaders, and local shoppers. All tickets previously purchased for the original date will be good for the new date. The new date is almost meant to work with the season of spring, and summer fashion launches in the town. The library is at 20 Jesup Road in Westport.

Singer, songwriter performing at History and Culture Center

Singer, and songwriter PJ Pacifico is performing at the Weston History and Culture Center’s Music at the Barn Outdoor Series from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. Purchase tickets for the outdoor music event on the History and Culture Center’s website at westonhistoricalsociety.org/, or at the door of the event. The History and Culture Center is formerly the Weston Historical Society and is located at 104 Weston Road in Weston.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs to sit on while they watch Pacifico perform, and food and drink to enjoy during the show. The parking lot to the History and Culture Center is accessed from the High Acre Road. The concert will be moved indoors, and chairs will be set up on the inside of the center, in the event of rain. Masks will be required if attendees enter the History and Culture Center. Masks are not required outdoors. Contact info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804, or also visit westonhistoricalsociety.org/ for more information about the series, and to donate to the event.

Resident graduate of University of Rhode Island

Megan P. Hines of Westport, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Texiles Fashion Merchandising and Design from the University of Rhode Island, in the Kingston R.I. school’s Class of 2021.

Resident graduate of Hofstra University

Kelly Herman of Westport, recently graduated with an Advanced Certificate in School Community Psychology from Hofstra University, in the Hempstead N.Y. school’s Class of 2021.