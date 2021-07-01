Community news: Westport resident placer at awards, and more

Westport resident places at ‘Community Sponsored Awards’

Judy Orseck Katz of Westport has received an Honroable Mention recognition in the Rowayton Arts Center’s, new “Community Sponsored Awards” art exhibition, for her artwork that is titled “Still Life” The artwork is a mix of watercolors, prints, pastels, drawing and mixed media. The art exhibition is on view at the arts center through Sunday, July 25, after opening on Sunday, June 27. The arts center is located at 145 Rowayton Ave. in the Sixth Taxing District.

The art exhibition features over 60 pieces of artwork by the art center’s exhibiting members, who are representing their best work of the year. The art center’s gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and Sundays. Visit rowaytonarts.org for more information.

Library, League of Women Voters presenting virtual conversation

The Westport Library, and the League of Women Voters of Westport, are presenting a virtual conversation on Wednesday, July 7, at 7 p.m. with Princeton historian, professor, and CNN Political Analyst Julian Zelizer, who will discuss his new book “Burning Down The House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party,” with Bruce McGuirk, who is the leader of the library’s Pages Through the Ages history discussion group. Visit https://westportlibrary.org/event/burning-down-the-house-the-new-republican-party/ to register for the event.

Bookplate signed copies of the book are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-sale-burning-down-the-house-by-julian-zelizer-tickets-157102079549. Bookplate signed copies of the new paperback are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-sale-burning-down-the-house-by-julian-zelizer-tickets-157102079549. Zelizer is also a contributor for the National Public Radio radio show “Here & Now.”

Zelizer is also the author of “Fault Lines: A History of the United States Since 1974,” which he co authored with U.S. Historian Kevin Kruse, and “The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society.”

Rotary Club president formally inaugurated

The Westport Rotary Club has formally inaugurated Lyla Steenbergen as its president for 2021-2022. The Rotary Club did so at its annual Passing the Gavel Lobster Bake that took place on June 25 at the clubhouse at the Ned Dimes Marina, at the Saugatuck Beach/Compo Beach in Westport. Steenbergen is replacing the outgoing president of the Rotary Club, Leslie Roberts.

Steenbergen works as a gift advancement officer at the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation. Steenbergen developed a passion for diverse cultures, and for giving back after growing up and experiencing different cultures, which included family home exchanges, and a student exchange. Steenbergen later worked in the public relations field at the firm, Burson-Marsteller, and for many years as a marketing executive at The Hertz Corporation in New York City. Steenbergen’s career in development began with capital campaigns at the Westport Country Playhouse, and St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.

Steenbergen, and her husband, Dr. Peter Steenbergen, (retired,) reside in Easton. Steenbergen’s daughter, son-in-law, and two young grandchildren reside in Woodbridge.

Library presenting author of ‘The Cellist’

The Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, is presenting a virtual conversation with best-selling author Daniel Silva at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Silva will discuss his new thriller, “The Cellist” — which features art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon — with Joe Meyers, director of programming for the “Focus on French Cinema” festival. Register at https://westportlibrary.org/event/daniel-silva-discusses-the-cellist/.

Country Playhouse presenting interactive ‘Wings’ reading

The Westport Country Playhouse is presenting an interactive reading of the book “Wings,” at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 11 in the venue’s regular “Story Hour with Jenny” event. The event is put on by the Playhouse’s Roz and Bud Siegal Director of Education and Community Engagement, Jenny Nelson. Christopher Myers is the author of the book. Visit https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/overview/storyhour, call the venue’s box office at 203-227-4177, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org to register for the event.