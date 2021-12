Students from the Connecticut School of Music in Westport, and cellist Kenneth Kuo recently performed a concert to benefit the Rising Starr Horse Rescue service in Wilton.

Rising Starr Horse Rescue is an organization that saves, rehabilitates, retrains, and re-homes neglected, or abused horses. Instruments were largely provided by Norwalk based Rentalinstruments.com.

The performances were part of Rising Starr's Making Spirits Bright event, Dec. 4, at the Rising Starr Horse Rescue property. The event is a wine and craft spirits tasting event with both horses, and patrons in attendance. Students also performed various musical pieces for each individual horse.

Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration speaker announced

The life and work of civil rights activist Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be celebrated with the 16th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. event at 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the Trefz Forum at Westport Library and via livestreaming.

The event will feature author Heather McGhee, who wrote the book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.” The program will also include a recital by the Bridgeport Boys Choir, and a dance performed by the Regional Center for the Arts.

The Westport Library, the Westport Country Playhouse, the Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism TEAM Westport official committee of the Town of Westport, the Westport Weston Interfaith Council and the Westport Weston Interfaith Clergy are hosting the event. The date and participants are subject to change.

Visit eventbrite.com/e/16th-annual-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-event-tickets-223572991837 to register.

The Westport Library is located at 20 Jesup Road.

Westport Book Shop welcoming photographer

The Westport Book Shop welcomed photographer Fruma Markowitz as its December guest art exhibitor for its Drew Friedman Art Place.

The Book Shop, and the Art Place, are located at 23 Jesup Road.

Fruma is exhibiting part of an ongoing project entitled “Sara’s Trousseau,” with an installation of nine cyanotype prints and collages using photographs, that she previously made of non-matching tea cups she inherited from her mother, together with imprints of crocheted and embroidered linens that she found at flea markets and tag sales.

Fruma’s work is on exhibit through Dec. 31. The art exhibit is open to the public during the Book Shop’s business hours: Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Fruma says her photography functions as a visual diary, and she makes photographic images every day. She tries to bring focus to everyday things that other people might overlook, but that are significant, troubling, or wonderful to her. Family life, womanhood, and urban and natural environments are where she most often draws inspiration for making images.

Fruma is a member of The Artists Collective of Westport, The Silvermine Guild in New Canaan, the Rowayton Arts Center in Rowayton, the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, and The Creative Center in New York, N.Y.

Country playhouse presenting ‘A Merry Little Christmas Carol’

The Westport Country Playhouse is presenting an in-person and virtual script-in-hand playreading of “A Merry Little Christmas Carol,” at 7 p.m. on Monday.

“A Merry Little Christmas Carol,” is based off of the story, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.

The performance will also be filmed for on-demand streaming available Thursday through Sunday.

The Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court in Westport.

Part ghost story, part celebration, “A Merry Little Christmas Carol” is written and directed by Mark Shanahan, the creator and curator of the Playhouse’s Script in Hand playreading series and the Playhouse Radio Theater.

The show will feature a cast of six actors, who will play a variety of roles.

The run time is 80 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets to attend in person are $20. Patrons will need to be masked, and fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend one of the indoor performances. Patrons must also show proof of their vaccination with their valid ticket to enter.

Tickets for the on demand streaming are $20 for an individual, $40 for a pair, and $80 for a household. Each purchase entitles a ticket buyer to one individual link.

Visit westportplayhouse.org, call 203-227-4177 or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org to purchase tickets.

Visit westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety for updates about COVID-19 health, and safety protocols at the Westport Country Playhouse.

Donations sought for Westport Warm-Up Fund program

The Westport Warm-Up Fund is seeking donations.

The fund is a community-supported initiative that is managed by the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services. It helps income-qualified households with home heating expenses through the cold winter months. It annually assists hundreds of households that are experiencing financial hardships.

This winter season will be one of the most expensive on record forcing some households to choose whether to heat, or eat, according to information from Westport Department of Human Services Director Elaine Daignault.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Westport Warm-Up Fund program directly and will immediately benefit friends and neighbors.

Contributions are accepted online at westportct.gov/donate, or by mail to: Westport Warm-Up Fund, Department of Human Services, Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport CT 06880

The Department of Human Services works with residents of all ages to provide resources, programs, and services, including income-based financial assistance, short-term counseling, and personal enrichment opportunities. For more information or to request assistance, visit westportct.gov, or contact 203-341-1050, or humansrv@westportct.gov.

Animal group marks 20 years of adoptions

The Alliance In Limiting Strays (TAILS), an all-volunteer spay/neuter specific organization, recently marked its 20th year of spaying and neutering local dogs and cats.

The group helps both dogs and cats but focuses on where it sees the most need: feral cats.

TAILS was formed in April 2001 and received their IRS, tax-exempt certification on November 7, 2001. The organization is a standalone, 501c3 organization which consists of a dedicated group of volunteers of all ages in the area with no paid staff. It is also a no-kill and only puts animals down when medically necessary as deemed by a veterinarian.

TAILS is based in Westport and serves as the town's de facto cat group which represents and protects local cats from homelessness whenever possible as local Animal Control does not currently have the ability to take-in or place cats. Additionally, the organization supports nine surrounding towns, has a robust TNR and Barn Cat program, has adoptable cats in two local Petco stores (Norwalk & Westport) and a dedicated group of more than 55 volunteers. Volunteers, participating veterinarians/vet techs, foster homes and donors are always being sought to continue their work.

More information or to support TAILS please visit http://www.tailsct.org, www.facebook.com/TAILSSpayNeuter, Instagram under tails_spay_neuter or via email at info@tailsct.org or phone at 203.222.1992.