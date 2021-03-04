Community news: Westport launches best sandwich competition and more

Sandwich month underway with contest

As a follow up to the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce’s pizza, burger and soup contests from the previous three years, the Chamber is hosting a new event, “The Great Westport Sandwich Contest,” throughout March.

This year’s competition is dedicated to the memory of Albert Pizzirusso, a longtime chef and owner of A&S Fine Foods. Pizzirusso died suddenly last month. He was a wonderful man and great supporter of the chamber.

There are at least 19 restaurants, delis and markets competing in 10 different categories to be crowned Best Sandwich Maker in town. Residents will vote on the chamber’s website for their favorites in each category. By voting, each participant is entered into a drawing to win a free sandwich from one of the 10 winning restaurants.

Residents and contestants can also use the hashtag #greatwestportsandwich on social media posts throughout the contest.

The competitors so far are: A & S, Rizzuto’s, Calise’s, Capuli, Don Memo, Fortuna’s Deli, Grammie’s Donuts & Biscuits, Joe’s Pizza, Kawa Ni, Layla's Falafel, Manna Toast, Match Burger Lobster, Mystic Market, Organic Krush, Out Post Pizza, Rive Bistro, Rizzuto’s, The Granola Bar, The Whelk and Winfield Street Deli.

Voters will select the best chicken, steak, vegetarian, combo, pressed, wrap, breakfast, fish/seafood sandwiches, as well as the best club and N.Y. deli. Each restaurant, deli or market may enter up to four categories, but can only win two at most.

Berchem Moses PC, is sponsoring the event.

The winners will be announced in April and receive a plaque.

Visit:www.westportwestonchamber.com/sandwich for more information and to access the voting pages.

Longtime resident turns 103

Shirley “Bubby” Montner, a longtime resident of Westport, turned 103 on Feb. 22, and is now clean beauty spokesmodel for Viking Beauty Secrets, the clean skincare brand. Montner’s grandson-in-law is the founder of the brand, Eha Urbsalu. Montner was born the same day that the Estonian Republic in Northern Europe declared its independence 103 years ago.

Youth commission seeks award nominees

The Westport Youth Commission is seeking nominations for its annual James S. Bacharach Service to the Community Award.

All qualified high school seniors from the town are eligible for the award. The honor is given to one, or more high school seniors in the town, and recognizes their significant community service contributions in the town.

The award is also a tribute to Bacharach, founder, and past president of the town’s Youth Adult Council, and predecessor of the Youth Commission, which Bacharach, and other concerned citizens founded in 1974.

Adults or students may nominate a senior “for their contributions to” the community.

Visit http://www.westportct.gov/youthservices for nomination forms. Hard copies can be mailed by request.

Submissions must be accompanied by two references. A maximum of two letters of support attesting to the senior’s contributions to the town can be uploaded to the application, or emailed separately to the town’s Youth Services Program Director Kevin Godburn at kgodburn@westportct.gov . Applications/nominations must be received no later than 6 p.m. March 26.

Contact Godburn at kgodburn@westportct.gov, or 203-341-1155 for more information.

Columnist offering railway program

Jim Cameron, Hearst Connecticut Media’s “Getting There” columnist, will offer a program, “Off The Rails,” virtually at the Weston Library at 7 p.m. on March 9.

Cameron’s virtual presentation will look at the future of the railway community post COVID-19 and the state’s transportation crisis. There will also be a question-and-answer session.

Register through the library’s website at www.westonpubliclibrary.org. A Zoom link will be sent the day before the program.

Virtual conversation with artistic directors

The Westport Country Playhouse will present “Cocktails with Mark” at 7 p.m. on March 11.

The 20-minute virtual conversation will be between Mark Lamos, the venue’s artistic director, and Melia Bensussen, the artistic director at Hartford Stage.

The event will be free, and will be streamed on the venue’s Facebook page, (Westport Country Playhouse), and YouTube channel, (WestportPlayhouse).

Visit westportplayhouse.org for information about the venue, leave a message on the box office voicemail at 203-227-4177, or email at boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org.

The venue’s physical box office is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the staff is working from home, returning phone messages, and answering emails. With the high volume of inquiries, it may take up to 72 hours for them to respond to messages. Also stay connected to the venue on their Facebook page, and follow them on their Twitter account @WCPlayhouse and their YouTube channel.