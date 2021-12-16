Community news: Westport Wheels 2U providing free rides and more

The Westport Wheels2U shuttle service is providing free rides to its users beginning Monday and continuing through Dec. 31.

Wheels2U is the Westport Transit District’s on demand, group ride, door-to-train platform shuttle service. The free rides are a holiday gift to the town and its residents. The fare is normally $2.

Rides will be available between 5:45 and 9:45 a.m., and 4 and 8 p.m. each day. Rides will take passengers to and from the Saugatuck and Greens Farms train station platforms and the passengers’ homes in Westport. Pickups should be requested on the Wheels2U app about 20 minutes in advance of when riders would normally leave to drive to one of the aforementioned train stations.

People who commute by train or are traveling to New York City can consider taking advantage of the public service.

Visit wheels2uwestport.com for more information, including how to download the app and book a ride.

Visit westporttransit.org for more information about the Westport Transit District’s services for the elderly and people with disabilities.

There will be no Wheels2U service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Holiday book party celebrating fashion designer

The retail store Kerri Rosenthal is having a free holiday book party event with fashion designer Christian Siriano from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 17, at 181 Main St. in Westport.

The event celebrates Siriano’s new book, “Dresses to Dream About.” There will be a book signing, and a meet and greet with Siriano.

“Dresses to Dream About,” takes a personal, introspective look at his work, and career, including the creation of some of his most beloved gowns.

There is no upfront cost to attend. Siriano will have copies of his book available for purchase. He will also have a selection of his artwork for sale.

Rosenthal will also have her collections available throughout the store.

There will also be a bartender for attendees to sip, shop, and enjoy the atmosphere.

Register at kerrirosenthal.com/pages/rsvp, or at shop@kerrirosenthal.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted on the day of the event.

Visit kerrirosenthal.com/pages/flagship for more information.

Kerri Rosenthal is a luxury fashion brand with a collection of apparel, art prints, home decor, and more.

December Students of the Month announced

Staples High School has announced its December students of the month.

They are: John Kuster, Westley Dick, Isabel Brookbanks, Franca Strandell, Molly Liles, Samatha Sheldon and John Whittle.

Service of Christmas lessons, carols happening

The Christ and Holy Trinity Church is having A Service of Christmas Lessons and Carols event at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The parish coir and Middle Choristers will present a candlelit service of Christmas Lessons and Carols, accompanied by a harp and organ.

There will also be a free-will offering collected to support the nonprofit Homes with Hope.

Masks will be required for all people attending.

Interested people are encouraged to arrive early for the popular service.

The Christ and Holy Trinity Church is located at 75 Church Lane in Westport.

Astronomical society program considers extraterrestrial life

The Westport Astronomical Society is welcoming Harvard University Professor of Science Avi Loeb for the next virtual event in the Astronomical Society’s free science virtual lecture series at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The “Extraterrestrial Life: Are We the Sharpest Cookies in the Jar?” talk will be held as a livestream and in-person from the classroom of the Westport Observatory, at the Astronomical Society, located at 182 Bayberry Lane.

Viewing the event will be available via a Zoom webinar, and a YouTube livestream.

A proof of vaccination will be required to attend in person.

Attendees are invited to participate and ask questions.

Town issues reminder about wetlands permit requirements

The Westport Conservation Department reminds residents, and contractors, who are doing work in the town that they should “call before they dig” if their property has, or is adjacent to wetlands, a watercourse and/or a pond.

Contact 203-341-1170 if there is any uncertainty about whether the property contains wetlands.

Unitarian Church having community carol sing

The Unitarian Church in Westport is having a community carol sing event from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday in the church parking lot at 10 Lyons Plains Road.

The event is suitable for all ages.

Classic Christmas carols, Hanukkah songs, and seasonal favorites will be sung, accompanied by a french horn. There will also be hot chocolate.

Visit uuwestport.org for more information.