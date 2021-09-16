Community news: Westport Rotary Club LobsterFest returning, and more

The Westport Rotary Club’s LobsterFest main fundraiser — returning in-person from 3 until 7 p.m. on Saturday to Compo Beach — has sold out. The event is returning with fun, food, and new safety measures, and added health precautions for attendees and volunteers. The non-profit organization’s tenth annual event will include a fresh catch of Maine lobsters, and a new drive-thru option for attendees with tickets. Around 1,500 people with the fundraisers’ tickets will attend the rain, or shine event, which is also an outdoor beachside festival. The 2020 event was held online as a charity fundraiser because of the pandemic from the virus. The Rotary Club follows guidance from the local health authorities. Attendees will be contacted by email to arrange for a scheduled drive-thru option if the Rotary Club needs to limit in-person dining for the event on Saturday.

Family Fun Carnival happening

The St. Francis of Assisi Parish Family Fun Carnival at 35 Norfield Road in Weston is taking place on the event’s eleventh anniversary, from noon to 6 p.m., Oct. 2, and Oct. 3, rain, or shine. The event will include entertainment from bands like the Fairfield School of Rock, rides, inflatables, games, the return of horse-drawn hayrides, live music, food, drink, craft vendors and drawings for prizes. The hayrides will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Oct. 2., and are included in the cost of the bracelet. All animals, and their pet parents are invied to a blessing ofthe animals before carnival begins at 11 a.m., Oct. 2, in the parish’s parking lot. St. Francis is the Patron Saint of Animals, and he has had a great love for animals, and the environment. All regilons are welcome.

Slice of Saugatuck Festival event to take place

The Westport Chamber of Commerce’ ninth annual Slice of Saugatuck Festival event in the town’s Saugatuck section, is happening from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, with over 50 businesses participating, and 2,000 people attending. The rain date is Sept. 26. The event has a food tasting with participants going from venue to venue, and sampling all the restaurants, merchants and activities that the area has created. Riverside Realty will have a band in their parking lot, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW, Post 399, and the Westport Paddle Club across the street. The Maker Faire area, put together by the company Remarkable Stream, will once again be on Luciano park. There will be no bouncy houses because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all of the ticket booths at the event. All attendees for the 2021 festival are encouraged to wear masks when they are unable to remain socially distant from each other. Visit the Chamber of Commerce’ website for the event at westportwestonchamber.com/saugatuck, for more information about the event, and to see participants, and a map of the event. Tickets go on sale at 1:50 p.m., Sept. 25, the day of the event. The main event is also cash only.

Rach’s Hope Charity fundraiser announced

Westport, and Connecticut 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation Rach’s Hope Charity is having a family fun walk fundraiser at Compo Beach in the town, at 4 p.m., Oct. 2. Families are invited to “Walk the Extra Mile with Pa” in memory of Pa’s granddaughter Rachel Doran, and as Pa crosses the finish line for the event, and walk its 1,001 mile. Michael Isenberg, who is known as Pa, is close to fulfilling his pledge to walk 1,000 miles in his eightieth year for the organization. Visit the organization’s website for the event at rachshope.org to purchase tickets to it.

Push against cancer event taking place

The non-profit organization Push Against Cancer’s 12th annual Push Against Cancer event is being held with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. with push ups, and with the conclusion of the event at 10:30 a.m., Oct. 3, on the girls lacrosse, and field hockey field at Staples High School in the town. The school is located at 70 North Ave., in the town. The event is a friendly push-up-a-thon event that is for all age, and fitness levels. Visit the website for the community event at http://getinvolved.holeinthewallgang.org/2021pac to donate to the cause. Email chief administrative officer of the organization Sherry Jonas at sherry.pushagainstcancer@gmail.com to become a corporate sponsor, or for more information.

Weston resident, radiologist releasing novel book

Weston resident, and radiologist Heather Frimmer is releasing her latest novel book titled: “Better to Trust,” Tuesday. Wyatt-MacKenzie Publishing is the publisher of the book. The book is 320 pages, and of the women’s fiction, and medical fiction literature genre. The book costs $15.95 in paperback, and $4.99 in eBook. Find out more at the website for the book at https://www.netgalley.com/widget/340015/redeem/0060973c8c9fd0b94a57746a004a9099e967078ee2fc17f9530cab3a1112fdaa. Also learn more at Frimmer’s website at heatherfrimmer.com.