Community news: Westport Rotary Club LobsterFest returning, and more

The Westport Rotary Club’s LobsterFest main fundraiser — returning in-person from 3 until 7 p.m. on Saturday to Compo Beach — has sold out. The event is returning with fun, food, and new safety measures, and added health precautions for attendees and volunteers. The non-profit organization’s tenth annual event will include a fresh catch of Maine lobsters, and a new drive-thru option for attendees with tickets. Around 1,500 people with the fundraisers’ tickets will attend the rain, or shine event, which is also an outdoor beachside festival. The 2020 event was held online as a charity fundraiser because of the pandemic from the virus. The Rotary Club follows guidance from the local health authorities. Attendees will be contacted by email to arrange for a scheduled drive-thru option if the Rotary Club needs to limit in-person dining for the event on Saturday.