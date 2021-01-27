Community news: Westport Library reopening and more

Former U.S. Navy commander speaking in virtual program

Mike Hayes, a former Commander of U.S. Navy Seal’s Team TWO, will share his thoughts on leadership and discuss his book, “Never Enough,” with former Westport Library Trustee Maggie Mudd, in a free virtual program on the library’s website at 4 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Register online at the library’s website.

Information about purchasing a copy of the book is on the registration page. All proceeds from the sale of the book support the Gold Star organization’s families, and paying off mortgages for families of the fallen.

Library hosting conversation with Pfizer executives about vaccine

The Westport Library is hosting a free, and virtual, conversation with Pfizer executives about the COVID-19 vaccine at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The executives are also all Connecticut residents, and specialists in their respective areas, and will provide an in-depth look at the Pfizer vaccine, from its first days of research to its manufacturing, and distribution.

Register online through the library’s website.

Westport Library launches ‘Sessions’ at Verso Studios

The Westport Library has launched its “Sessions” programming at its Verso Studios, which was previously named Media Studios.

The library plans to engage many artists in the region from all genres to produce and release a monthly “Session.”

The first session is a music video, featuring Ports of Spain, a band from New Haven, performing “All You Can Carry.” It also provides a behind-the-scenes look at what a professional recording session is like.

It is available on YouTube.

Verso has also started offering training programs, and virtual drop-in clinics on podcasting and video production. Contact dbibbey@westportlibrary.org and tbell@westportlibrary.org for more information.

Westport Library reopening Feb. 8

The Westport Library will resume operations on Feb. 8, bringing them back to the same level they were prior to scaling back in mid-December.

Appointments will no longer be required for patrons wishing to browse the adult collection, speak with a librarian, or use an Express computer.

Patrons who would like to visit the Children’s Library, Makerspace, Media Studios and store must still make an appointment. The library building will be open Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Saturday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will remain closed on Sundays.

Appointments to visit the Children’s Library can be made on the library's website.

Cart-side pick-up service will continue Monday through Saturday during operating hours. Patrons and staff will be required to wear a mask in the library. There will continue to be a single entry point on the main level in the upper parking lot of the library, and a single exit through the library’s café. Materials will still need to be dropped off in the white trailer on the previously mentioned upper level so proper quarantining can continue amid the coronavirus pandemic. Conference and meeting rooms will remain closed. Late fees will continue to be waived. The library will also continue to offer virtual programs and digital resources.