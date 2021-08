Authors Gaila Gichon and Collin Carroll are coming to the Westport Library, at 20 Jesup Road, for a “Saugatuck Scribes” event at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Gichon is the author of the book “The Accidental Suffragist.” Carroll is the author of the book “Fitness By Darwin.” Both of the books will be available for purchase at the event. Register to attend the event through eventbrite.

Observatory director speaking in astronomical society series

Bob Meadows, director of the Westport Observatory, will share the latest innovations in the science of amateur astronomy in a talk, “The 2021 Stellafane Report,” as part of the Westport Astronomical Society’s free science lecture series.

Meadows is returning from the 85th Convention of Amateur Telescope Makers on Breezy Hill in Springfield, Vt., which is the World’s Oldest Amateur Star Party.

Masks will be required in the classroom of the Astronomical Society to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The talk will be uploaded to the Astronomical Society’s YouTube channel at some point after the event. The Astronomical Society is located at 182 Bayberry Lane.

History and Culture Center hosts band

The band, Accidental Breakdown, is performing at the Weston History and Culture Center’s (formerly the Weston Historical Society’s) next “Music at the Barn Outdoor Concert Series” event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Visit https://www.westonhistoricalsociety.org/ for more information and to purchases tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the door. The History and Culture Center is located at 104 Weston Road. The parking lot to the venue is accessed from High Acre Road.

Concert goers can bring a lawn chair, a picnic dinner, drinks and enjoy the show. If it rains the concert will be indoors and chairs will be set up. People will have to wear masks indoors if they go in to use the bathroom or if the concert isn’t held outside. Masks will not be required outdoors.

Accidental Breakdown has been playing together since 2011. They play a mix of genres including reggae, rock, rhythm and blues, and jazz, with an emphasis on reggae. They play a mix of originals and covers.

Medical office building purchased

Repreentatives from the Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate (SCRE) agency, in Westport, recently represented the buyer in a purchase of a 6,273 square-foot medical office building, which is located at 1032 Post Road East in the town. The dermatologist practice Modern Dermatology leases the building.

Book shop announces August guest art exhibitor

Aritist Joanie Landau is the Westport Book Shop’s guest art exhibitor for August.

Landau is exhibiting a collecting of digital collagraphs, which combine photographic elements with graphic design techniques. Landau’s work is on display through Aug. 31.

The nonprofit used book store feautres a different artist each month in the Drew Friedman Art Place. Miggs Burroughs, who is a trustee of the Drew Friedman Community Arts Center, and who is also a founding member of the Artists Collective of Westport, is curating the exhibits.

The art exhibit is open to the public during the store’s business hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The book store is located at 23 Jesup Road, across Jesup Green from the Westport Library.