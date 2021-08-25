Community news: Westport Library hosting inaugural fundraising event, and more
Jazz, and pop music artist Chris Coogan is performing at the Weston History and Culture Center’s Music at the Barn Outdoor Concert Series from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The Westport Library is hosting author Alexander Lobrano in a conversation with Westport’s own Kelle Ruden at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, to discuss Lobrano’s memoir book that is titled: “My Place At the Table: A Recipe for a Delicious Life in Paris.” Pictured is a photo of the book cover for the book.
Musician Vince Giordano, and his traditional jazz ensemble are performing Jazz Age music outdoors at the Coley Homestead of the Weston History and Culture Center, (formerly the Weston Historical Society), for the History and Culture Center’s Roaring 20s Lawn Party from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at the History and Culture Center, which is located at 104 Weston Road in Weston.
The Westport Library is hosting its inaugural fundraising event, “The Exchange: Conversations About The Issues Of Our Time” with Pulitzer Prize award winners Jodi Kantor, and Megan Twohey at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Trefz Forum of the library, at 20 Jesup Road in Westport.
Library hosting inaugural fundraising event
