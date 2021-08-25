Community news: Westport Library hosting inaugural fundraising event, and more

The Westport Library is hosting its inaugural fundraising event, “The Exchange: Conversations About The Issues Of Our Time” with Pulitzer Prize winners Jodi Kantor, and Megan Twohey at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Trefz Forum of the library, at 20 Jesup Road in Westport.

All people who visit the library for the event must wear a mask amid. A link to the event will be provided to those who prefer to watch the event from home. Purchase tickets or a table for the event on the library’s website for the event at westportlibrary.org/the-exchange/.

Joan Gillman, who is of Westport, and who is a corporate executive, is moderating the event in conversation with Kantor and Twohey, who will provide insights into their investigative reporting about film producer Harvey Weinstein, whose story they broke on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The discuss the process of writing and reporting the story in their book “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.” The event is four years to the day of the story being published. The book will soon be made into a movie by the film production company Universal Pictures, according to information from the library.

Business networking group having Closer to Free Ride

Westport Business Networking International Group has formed a team of 14 riders to participate in the 2021 Closer to Free Ride on Saturday, Sept. 11, which has now shifted to an all virtual ride.

The team has raised nearly $3,000 to date, and encourages more donations through the website for the event, https://www.rideclosertofree.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.team&teamID=6323. The group’s president Todd Haase of the TDH Law, LLC, personal injury attorney law firm in Westport is in charge of the cycling team. One hundred percent of the funds raised will power the research and care at the Yale New Haven Health’s Smilow Cancer Hospital, and the Yale Cancer Center in New Haven. Virtual participants will head out to ride on their own self designed, and unsupported route. The Westport BNI Group will be riding a 25 mile route loop together in the event. Visit the website for the ride at rideclosertofree.org, for general information.

Roaring 20s Lawn Party happening

Musician Vince Giordano and his traditional jazz ensemble are performing Jazz Age music outdoors at the Coley Homestead of the Weston History and Culture Center (formerly the Weston Historical Society) for the History and Culture Center’s Roaring 20s Lawn Party from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Sept. 25 at the History and Culture Center at 104 Weston Road in Weston.

Tickets are being sold online at westonhistoricalsociety.org, and will be available at the door of the event. Parking for the event is available in the parking lot to the History and Culture Center, and is accessed from High Acre Road.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, and is not included in the ticket price for the event.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled to 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. Along with the popular food in the 1920s, hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches and other grill favorites will be also available from the Ringside Grill gourmet Food Truck from Norwalk at the event. The History and Culture Center’s speakeasy will be selling alcoholic beverages. Guests are allowed to bring their own beverage.

Guests can also dress up in 1920s glad rags, rent, purchase vintage, and reproduction 1920s clothing at the business Fashionista Vintage and Variety at 85 Willow St. in New Haven. Visit the business’s website at fashionista-vintage-variety.com/, or call the business on their main phone number at 475-355-3358. A 1920s era Model T truck, courtesy of the local Morey family, will also be on site for photos at the event.

Library welcoming author

The Westport Library is hosting author Alexander Lobrano in a conversation with Westport’s own Kelle Ruden at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, to discuss Lobrano’s memoir, “My Place At the Table: A Recipe for a Delicious Life in Paris.”

Registration is open for participating via livestream or in person at the library at https://www.eventbrite.com. Copies of the book are available for ordering, and pickup at the library for people who live nearby, and for shipping to people who live further away from the library.

The book is about Lobrano honing his palate and finding his voice through a series of encounters with culinary figures from Paul Bocuse to Juila Child to Ruth Reichl, and also about Lobrano being at the epicenter of the Parisian dining revolution, and the restaurant critic of one of the largest newspapers in France.