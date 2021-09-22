Community news: Westport Library full operating hours resumer, and more

The Westport Library has resumed its full operating hours as of Sept. 13. The library is now open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Mondays, through Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., on Saturdays, and from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Library Café is also open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Saturdays, and 1 to 4:30 p.m., on Sundays. The library at 20 Jesup Road. The café has partnered with the business Gruel Britannia from Southport in addition to the library’s existing vendors, the Sono Baking Company, and the Cloudy Lane Bakery. The food place serve salads, sandwiches, pastries, cookies, and quiche pie. Gluten free options are also available. New items will be added in the coming weeks.

Human services announces energy assistance program

Westport Department of Human Services Director Elaine Daignault encourages residents of the town, who are income-eligible, to apply for Connecticut’s federally Energy Assistance Program through the department, DHS. Contactless applications for home heating assistance will become available starting Oct. 1 and run through April 30, 2022.

The program helps low-income households pay winter heating bills. Individuals and families qualify for the program based on their gross total annual income, and household size. Homes with a gross yearly income, for example, that is at or below 60 percent of the state’s median income, which is $39,027 for a family of one, and $51,035, for a family of two, and liquid assets below $15,000, must provide all documentation that is required to determine their eligibility for the program. A full explanation of guidelines for the program can be found on the state’s website at https://portal.ct.gov/DSS/Economic-Security/Winter-Heating-Assistance/Energy-Assistance---Winter-Heating/Eligibility.

Income-qualified households with previous applications for the program on file with the state will receive mailed application instructions in the coming weeks. New residents of the state may contact the human services department for application information at 203-341-1050 or email humansrv@westportct.gov.

Eligibility for the program is determined based on the gross income, liquid assets, and each person’s tax return from 2020, after they supply the required documentation.

Residents can find additional information about Energy Assistance at the town’s website for the program at https://www.westportct.gov/government/departments-a-z/human-services/social-services/energy-assistance.

No walk-in appointments will be accepted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The applications will be processed electronically, or via mail.

New location for Westport public shred day

Westport’s 12th annual and community Public Shred Day from 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 25, has a new location at the Greens Farms train station in town. Residents may shred up to eight paper bags, or three boxes that are 12 inches by 19 inches per household. Bags are also recyclable. Each car that is driven to the event will be charged $5. Proof of Westport residency is required. Contact Westport Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton at 203-341-1110, or jdunkerton@westportct.gov for more information. The event used to take place at the Westport Weston Health District, at 180 Bayberry Lane in Westport.

Zumba fundraiser, happy hour set

Anna Zap is having a Zumba fundraiser, and happy hour, with the Bartaco restaurant, in the courtyard of the company’s 20 Wilton Road, Westport location, at 3 p.m., Oct. 5. Zap is a co-host of The Anna & Raven radio show, with the co-host Raven, from 5 to 10 a.m., in the morning, on the STAR 99.9 radio station in Connecticut.

The cost for Zumba at the event is $25 a person. Sign up at organizer for the event, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties real estate company’s website at https://www.bhhsneproperties.com/. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization, Sunshine Kids. Attendees are asked to follow the rules of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and bring their mask. Music will be provided by DJ Jessy.

Executive leadership summits happening

The world’s number one digital platform for enabling technology executives to re-imagine the enterprise, and re-shape the business world, HMG Strategy, is hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit, virtually, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 28.

Register, and find out more information about the event at the website for the happening, which is: https://hmgstrategy.com/events/upcoming-summits/2021/09/28/default-calendar/2021-minneapolis-cio-executive-leadership-summit-2.

The platform is having its 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit, virtually, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 30.

Register, and find out more information about the event at https://hmgstrategy.com/events/upcoming-summits/2021/09/30/default-calendar/2021-new-jersey-cio-executive-leadership-summit-2.