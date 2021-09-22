Community news: Westport Library full operating hours resumer, and more

The Westport Library has resumed its full operating hours as of Sept. 13. The library is now open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Mondays, through Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., on Saturdays, and from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Library Café is also open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Saturdays, and 1 to 4:30 p.m., on Sundays. The library at 20 Jesup Road. The café has partnered with the business Gruel Britannia from Southport in addition to the library’s existing vendors, the Sono Baking Company, and the Cloudy Lane Bakery. The food place serve salads, sandwiches, pastries, cookies, and quiche pie. Gluten free options are also available. New items will be added in the coming weeks.