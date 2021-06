Country playhouse opening for one night only on 90th anniversary

The Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, is opening at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a one night only, in-person screening of the new comedy “Tiny House,” as the Playhouse kicks off its 90th anniversary year by bringing patrons back to its Jason Robards Theatre.

Following its projection on the big screen, the virtual production will also be available on demand through July 18.

Tickets for the in-person screening on June 29 are $20, general admission. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. All in-person patrons must attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or be willing to provide a negative PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test result time that has been stamped within 36 hours of the performance time of the event.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including capacity restrictions and mask wearing, will be observed. Current virtual performance ticketholders who want to instead attend the in-person screening may exchange their tickets by calling the Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177. They may also call 203-227-4177, visit westportplayhouse.org, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.

Visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/tinyhouse/ for more information about the production.

Two new Westport Library trustee board members announced

The Westport Library has announced the appointments of two new members to the library’s Board of Trustees. The new members are Anna Alemani, and Dave Briggs, who were unanimously approved at the board’s meeting on Wednesday, June 16, and are replacing Emily DiMiceli, and Fred Klein. DiMiceli served on the board for seven years, and Klein served for one year. The board has also approved a slate of executive officers, and committee chairs for the library’s 2021-2022 fiscal year. Jeremy Price will serve as its president. Pat Wieser will be its senior vice president. Sheila Ward will be the chair of its governance, and nominating committee. Krishna Patel, and Andrea Berkley will be the co-chairs of its Development Committee. Scott Bennewitz will be the chair of its finance committee. Jonathan Cunitz will be the treasurer, and Barrie Rosen will be secretary.

Westport hosting United Nations guests

Wesport is having its annual jUNe Day celebration on Saturday, when the United Nations Association of Southwestern Connecticut and the town host 100 guests from the United Nations.

The flags of many of the 193 member countries of the United Nations will also fly on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in town. The public is invited to attend the opening ceremony, and welcome the international guests outdoors at 10:30 a.m. near the library, 20 Jesup Green.

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe, and the association’s President Bill Hass will welcome the guests, along with event chairperson Michaela MacColl, who will also outline the day’s activities. This year’s guest of honor is Christian Saunders, UN Assistant Secretary-General, Department of Operational Support, who will offer brief remarks, and read a special message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

There has been a reduction in the number of options that will be available to the guests at the event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These will include tennis, a day of golf at the Longshore Golf Course in Westport, and a nature walk and visit to Earthplace, which is a nature preserve in Westport. Contact Andrea Dostal at 203-526-3275 or andreasusa@yahoo.com to volunteer. Contact Hass at 203-454-7685 for more information. Both Dostal, and Hass attend the event.

Second selectwoman, vice chair endorsed by First Selectman

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe has announced his endorsement of current Second Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker as the town’s next First Selectman, and current Vice Chair of the Board of Finance Andrea Moore as Second Selectman.

Marpe has served as First Selectman since his election to the Town’s highest office in 2013. Marpe won reelection with Tooker as his running mate in 2017. Marpe announced in April that he would not be seeking a third term. Marpe officially made the announcement on Wednesday, June 16.

Students from Westport Spring 2021 Dean’s List earners

The following students from Fairfield University have received Dean’s List Honors for the Spring 2021 semester: Alexandra Fierro, Jamie McGlynn, Ryan Peterson, Shane Rabacs and Stephanie Rodgers. In order to be placed on the Dean's List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding, or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of a 3.5, or better.