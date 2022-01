Ashley Nechaev, the academic director and curriculum coordinator for Horizons at Sacred Heart University, has been promoted to be the executive director of the Horizons program there.

Nechaev will work closely with the program’s board of directors. She will manage all aspects of the program, and carry over a majority of her responsibilities from her previous role to her new position.

Nechaev grew up in Westport and currently resides in Sandy Hook.

Nechaev was the assistant middle school academic director for the Horizons at Green Farms Academy program, before her time at the Sacred Heart University program in Fairfield.

She’s also worked as a literary specialist, teacher, as well as a first and second grade teaching assistant. She also taught sixth grade at the Six-to Six Interdistrict Magnet School in Bridgeport.

Westport ‘State of the Town’ event to be in-person, livestreamed, live

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker and Board of Education Chair Lee Goldstein are presenting the annual “State of the Town” at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road.

The event will be live streamed at westportct.gov, and broadcast live on Public Access Channels 79, Optimum, and 6020 Frontier.

In-person attendance, or a Zoom link, can be reserved at westportlibrary.org/event/westport-state-of-the-town-2022/.

Tooker and Goldstein will review town and school accomplishments during the past year, and preview some upcoming initiatives.

Their presentations will be followed by a question and answer session that will be moderated by Jeffrey Wieser, Westport Representative Town Meeting Moderator and past president of the Westport Rotary Club.

Send any questions before and during the event to westportsott@gmail.com.

The event is being sponsored as a joint initiative of the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club and the Westport Rotary Club.

Contact the clubs through westportrotary.org, and westportsunriserotary.org for membership information.

High schoolers to showcase art at MoCA

Students from all over the region will have their artwork on display as part of MoCA Westport’s new exhibition, “Identity.”

The exhibition opens Friday and is available in person and in an online gallery on the MoCA .

Students were asked to submit work that focused on the theme of identity, which encompasses the memories, experiences, relationships, and values that create one’s sense of self. They could submit one work in a variety of mediums, and all works were accepted.

The museum received close to 200 submissions from high schoolers across Connecticut and New York.

“We look forward to once again sharing the talent and perspectives of the high school community with our visitors,” said Ruth Mannes, MoCA Westport’s executive director.

The exhibit runs until March 12.

Meadow Ridge resident continuing to make music in retirement

Throughout his life, 76-year-old Bob Runk, who spent the majority of his life in Fairfield and Westport, has lived by two philosophies, find humor in every situation, and practice makes perfect.

Now retired and living at the Meadow Ridge retirement community in Redding, the musician and author continues to grow in his passions using the same philosophies that have defined his life, and make music in his retirement.

Runk has over two dozen tracks on Spotify and has written two successful books on the humorous side of golf. His real passion, though, has always been music. It started with classical piano at the age of 9.

In the 1960s, while attending Wesleyan University in Middletown, he helped found the rock band Uranus, and the Five Moons, and played at colleges all over the Northeast region of the U.S.

Together, Runk, and his wife had two children. In 1998, at age of 42, she was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease. Runk gathered professional musicians and hosted a fundraiser on her birthday, raising $50,000 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

In 2018, JoAnn Runk’s Parkinson’s progressed to a point where she couldn’t make the trip any longer, so they moved into Meadow Ridge, where she could have additional support.

The den in Runk’s apartment at Meadow Ridge houses his music studio where he writes, plays and produces music. A few years ago, he learned how to use music software with the help of a local guy, and YouTube videos. He’s been producing music on his own ever since. His latest song is “Wide-Eyed Girl.” The song is a tribute to his wife.