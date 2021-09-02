Community news: Updated lifeguard schedule for Westport beaches, and more

Updated Burying Hill, Compo beaches lifeguard schedule announced
The Town of Westport Parks and Recreation Department has announced in an update about its lifeguard schedule that no lifeguards will be on duty at the first of the town’s three beaches, Burying Hill Beach through Sept. 6, from the town’s lifeguard schedule that went into effect Aug. 30. Lifeguards at another of the three beaches in the town, Compo Beach, will be on their regular schedule through Sept. 6. Residents, and people who want to use the beaches are required to have beach emblems for their vehicles through Sept. 30, or pay a daily fee of $45 on weekdays, and $70 on weekends, and on holidays, according to information on the town’s website. The prices include a Connecticut state sales tax.