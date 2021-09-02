Community news: Updated lifeguard schedule for Westport beaches, and more

The Town of Westport Parks and Recreation Department has announced in an update about its lifeguard schedule that no lifeguards will be on duty at the first of the town’s three beaches, Burying Hill Beach through Sept. 6, from the town’s lifeguard schedule that went into effect Aug. 30. Lifeguards at another of the three beaches in the town, Compo Beach, will be on their regular schedule through Sept. 6. Residents, and people who want to use the beaches are required to have beach emblems for their vehicles through Sept. 30, or pay a daily fee of $45 on weekdays, and $70 on weekends, and on holidays, according to information on the town’s website. The prices include a Connecticut state sales tax.

The daily fee for the Burying Hill Beach is $25 on weekdays per day for people with Connecticut registered vehicles in the North parking lot for the beach, and $35 for people with out of state registered vehicles, who are also parking in the parking lot.

The daily fee for Connecticut registered vehicles for the North lot on weekends, and on holidays, is $30. Out of state registered vehicles are $50. The prices also include a Connecticut sales tax.

A daily fee is not available at the third of the town’s three beaches, Old Mill Beach, if people don’t hav vehicle emblem to park. There are also no lifeguards on duty anytime.

Filmmakers presenting ‘Gatsby in Connecticut’ lecture

Filmmakers Richard “Deej” Webb and Robert Steven Williams are presenting the lecture “Gatsby in Connecticut: The Honeymoon Summer of Scott & Zelda” at the Weston History and Cutlure Center (formerly the Weston Historical Society) at 7 p.m., Sept. 15.

The event will be offered both in person and via livestream. The livestream is for people who are interested in attending the event, but who can’t go in person. The event ties F. Scott Fitzgerald’s book “The Great Gatsby” and Connecticut together. The History and Culture Center is located at 104 Weston Road in Weston. Registration is required at the website for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gatsby-in-connecticut-the-honeymoon-summer-of-scott-and-zelda-tickets-167513977817.

Weston Historical Society hosting Silent Film Matinee

The Weston History and Culture Center (Weston Historical Society) is hosting a silent matinee of comedian, producer, writer, director and composer Charlie Chaplin’s 1920 movie “The Gold Rush” at 2 p.m., Sept. 19, in the Parish Hall of the Norfield Congregational Churchat 64 Norfield Road in Weston.

The movie’s musical score will be played live, as it was in the 1920s, with live accompaniment by the church’s music director David H. Connell, who was trained to do so by a silent film era organist. Tickets are $5 for adults, and 10 cents for children, which is the same price as a movie ticket at the Fine Arts Theater in the 1920s. Purchase tickets on the History and Culture Center’s website at westonhistoricalsociety.org, or at the door of the event. Masks will be required regardless of a person’s COVID vaccination status. Connell will explain the connection, and provide additional information about the silent film era. The event is suitable for the entire family.

The event is in connection with the history center’s 1920s exhibit, “Weston Slept While the Nation Roared: Life in the Twenties” which is open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Westport Library presenting two memoir writing workshops

The Westport Library is presenting two memoir writing workshops with bestselling author, adjunct professor, personal essayist and memoir writer Mary-Lou Weisman.

The first workshop, which is Weisman’s Introductory Memoir Writing Workshop, is from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. on six Mondays, from Monday, Sept. 20 through Monday, Oct. 25. The second workshop, which is Weisman’s Advanced Memoir Writing Course, is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on eight Thursdays, every other week — Thursday, Sept. 23, Thursday, Oct. 7, Thursday, Oct. 21, Thursday, Nov. 4, Thursday, Nov. 18, Thursday, Dec. 2, Thursday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 30.

Participants must have computers and be able to send and receive emails and print out documents.

The workshops are particularly for people who are beginning writers and want to improve their craft, or who have been writing for a while and want to become a better editor of their own work.

People who want to participate in the advanced writing workshop are asked to contact the library’s programming coordinator, Jennifer Keller, at jkeller@westportlibrary.org, with an approximately 500-word, double-spaced sample of their memoir or personal essay writing.