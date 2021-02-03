Community news: Teen essay prompt examines Black Lives Matter

Town offering tax help

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is available in Westport through April 15.

It provides free state and federal income tax preparation to seniors and low to moderate-income households either virtually or through a limited in-person scanning option.

Those using the virtual option can upload information with a secure encrypted site, https://getyourrefund.org/westsrcr. An intake specialist can then review and follow up for additional information as needed.

Limited, on-site scanning capabilities will be offered at Westport’s Center for Senior Activities from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. Participants must complete a phone call with the intake specialist to confirm what documentation is required to participate in the in-person scanning. Call 203-341-1071 to request a scanning appointment.

Teen essay contest focuses on ‘Black Lives Matter’

Submissions are being accepted for Westport’s 2021 Teen Diversity Essay Contest until Feb.26.

Up to three cash prizes will be awarded with winners announced at a ceremony at the Westport Library on April 5, subject to COVID-19 restrictions. First place is $1,000, second is $750 and third is $500.

It’s open to high school students living in or attending school in Westport.

This years prompt asks teens to address the advent of “Black Lives Matter” on their nation and community.

The full prompt is available along online at www.teamwestport.org, along with the entry rules.

Westport, Weston Family YMCA CEO leaving

Pat Riemersma, Westport Weston Family YMCA’ chief executive officer, is stepping down from the role this spring to pursue other opportunities.

The organization’s board of directors has formed a search committee to choose the next leader. Email info@ceoinformationwestportweston.org for questions, or general inquiries about the CEO position.

Riemersma was hired for the position in June 2015, though Riemersma’s career with the organization spans more than three decades.

Riemersma arrived shortly after Westport Weston Family YMCA opened its new facility, known as the Bedford Family Center, in 2014.

In fall 2019, construction began on an addition to the Bedford Family Center, as well as on enhancements to Camp Mahackeno. The Camp Mahackeno renovation was completed on time for the 2020 summer season; the new gymnastics facility and wellness center expansion were finished in the fall of 2020. Riemersma oversaw the $28 million project, and brought it in on time and under budget.

Former Westport fire official now in Wilton

Former Westport Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief John Plofkin has come out of retirement to be Wilton Fire Department’s new deputy fire chief, effective Feb. 1, announced Wilton Fire Commission Chairperson Casey Healy.

Vintage Valentine’s Day kits available

The Westport Museum for History and Culture, located at 25 Avery Place, is offering Do-It-Yourself Vintage Valentine’s Day Cupid Kits.

Each kit includes: a bottle of sparkling wine; dry ingredients; a recipe to make a chocolate tart; supplies to create antique-styled greeting cards; a goose feather and tutorial to create a quill; a sample of vintage calligraphy; access to video tutorials for quill and calligraphy; a cooking video to guide people as they make their tart and additional videos about the history of both chocolates and valentines’ greetings.

They cost $30 and can be picked up at the museum from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Visit westporthistory.org for more information.