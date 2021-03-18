Community news: Summer concert series announced and more

Tickets on sale for MoCA Westport’s concert series

Tickets will go on sale on March 22 for MoCA Westport’s new “Music at MoCA Concert Series,” featuring a diverse lineup of 13 jazz, pop and classical performances. The concerts will be held outdoors at the art museum from April through October 2021.

Tickets are already available for MoCA Westport Members.

Visit mocawestport.org for tickets or call 203-222-7070. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at each event, including alcoholic beverages for those 21 and older.

All COVID protocols will be followed.

In the case of inclement weather, a rain date for each concert has been established for the following day, and tickets will be transferable for the rain date. No refunds will be issued.

Contact Cynthia Dempster at cynthia@mocawestport.org to learn more about corporate, community partner and individual sponsorship opportunities.

Virtual exhibit in 3D, sale open

The Artists Collective of Westport’s 3D Virtual Art Exhibit and sale are now open 24/7.

Visit http://www.miggsb.com/Collective-Exhibit.html to view the happenings.

Resident hosting NCAA basketball digital show

Dave Briggs, a Westport resident, and a broadcast journalist, will be hosting “FastBreak,” a digital show covering the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Briggs will be partnering with two Kentucky basketball legends, Rex Chapman and Tony Delk, during the first two rounds of the March Madness tournament. FastBreak's coverage will be in the style of NFL’s Red Zone show, and will feature live game action, analysis and social media reaction.

FastBreak airs March 19 and 20 beginning at noon and from when the games tip off and when they end on Monday and Tuesday. Watch “FastBreak” at https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch. or the March Madness Live App.

Staples students receive Scholastic CT arts awards recognitions

Six Staples High School students recently received Scholastic Connecticut Regional Arts Awards recognitions at a virtual awards ceremony. Students acknowledged were Silver Key winners Poppy Livingstone for painting and Akira Maidique for digital art. Honorable mention recipients were: Kate Davitt, drawing & illustration; Matthew Genser, photography; Nate Kolek, drawing & Illustration; and Alexandra Lam, painting. View the virtual exhibition at https://www.ctartawardsexhibit.net/

Library presenting ‘Baseball's Leading Lady’ author

The Westport Library is continuing its WestportREADS 2021 program with a conversation between Andrea Williams, author of “Baseball’s Leading Lady” and Ramin Ganeshram, the executive director of the Westport Museum for History and Culture at 7 p.m. on March 22.

Register at: https://westportlibrary.org/event/baseballs-leading-lady/

“Baseball’s Leading Lady” is the true story of the woman at the center of the Black baseball world: Effa Manley, a co-owner with Abe Manley, and business manager of the Newark Eagles professional baseball team.

Virtual lecture examines women of color and the right to vote

The Weston Historical Society, the Weston League of Women Voters and the Weston Public Library are hosting a special virtual lecture in honor of Women’s History Month.

The program, “The Work Must Be Done: Women of Color and the Right to Vote,” will be March 22, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, and features guest presenters from the Connecticut Historical Society. The event is free, but registration is required. Register at www.westonpubliclibrary.org. The Zoom link for the event will be emailed out by library staff the day before the event.

Museum’s art collection being discussed

The Y’s Women, based in Westport, will host Robbin Zella, the director of the Housatonic Museum of Art, who will discuss the museum’s art collection, March 22, at 11:30 a.m.

Zella will also highlight the community contributions that resulted in the museum’s nomination for The Institute for Museum and Library Services, (IMLS), 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. Zella will also describe the history of the Museum, and provide a behind the scenes look at activities needed to maintain the quality of its collection, including acquisitions, storage, preservation and restoration.

Academy presents virtual cabaret

Triple Threat Academy presented a virtual “Leah Rondon Birthday Bash Cabaret,” featuring young performers from across the globe in support of the Leah Rondon Fund, recently via a livestream on Triple Threat’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The virtual cabaret celebrates Leah Rondon’s life, and benefits the Leah Rondon Memorial Scholarship at the Bridgeport private school. Triple Threat founder and Golden Globe-nominated actress Cynthia Gibb hosted the annual event along with Colleen Rondon, Leah’s mom and teacher at Westport’s Bedford Middle School.

Performers, most of whom train at 301 Post Road East Westport, and Hollywood-based Triple Threat Academy, included newcomers to the arts as well as professional child actors.

Visit triplethreat.us to learn more.

Leah Marie Rondon, of Ansonia, died Aug. 20, 2015 at the age of 6-years-old.

March Students of the Month announced

Staples High School Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. has announced the March students of the month are: Moses Beary, ninth grade, Marley Brown, 10th grade, Gianna Amatuzzi, ninth grade, Camryn Zukowski, 12th grade, Sophie Hekmat, 11th grade, Quinn Mcmahon, 12th grade and Maggie Montoya ninth grade.

Poetry lovers convene

The monthly gathering of local poets takes place with the Connecticut Poetry Society Workshop on March 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom. This group gathers each month to share their love of poetry, and to read their own original works aloud. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth, of Weston, at rayrauth@optonline.net. Rauth will distribute the poems to the group shortly before the Zoom session. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Financial advisor ‘Forty Under 40’ selection

Sean Flynn, a financial advisor with Essex Financial Services, Inc., has been named to the Fairfield County Business Journal’s ‘2021 Forty Under 40’ list Flynn is a financial advisor in the Southport office of Essex Financial.

Annual spring music concert/service happening 

The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plain Road, in Westport, is having its annual Spring Music Concert/Service virtually March 21, at 10 a.m. via Zoom. All people are invited. Visit https://uuwestport.org for Zoom, and other information, and the Order of Service for the event.