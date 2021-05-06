Weston Historical Society receives award

The Weston Historical Society has received an award from the Connecticut League of History Organizations for its outdoor historic interpretive signage at the Coley Homestead property, 104 Weston Road. The historical society also won a 2021 Award of Merit from the Connecticut League of History Organizations for the signage.

In November 2020, the Weston Historical Society installed five outdoor interpretive signs that tell the story of the Coley Homestead, introducing the public to the history of the buildings as well as the people who once lived and worked on the homestead. The society’s aims to use the signs to broaden the educational value of the historic agricultural site and buildings. With the signs, the property now offers not only a bucolic setting for the community at large to walk, exercise and picnic, but an outdoor museum.

The five signs were written by historic consultant, Elizabeth Pratt Fox, and designed by the late Dennis O’Brien of Maps & Wayfinding, LLC. The signage was funded in part by Connecticut Humanities, the Weston Education Foundation and the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust.

The Historical Society’s grounds are open to the public every day, from dawn until dusk. Leashed dogs are allowed on the property. The Historical Society asks that visitors follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines to keep themselves, and others safe.

Contact the Weston Historical Society at info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org, for more information, and to donate.

Resident guest exhibitor at book shop for May

Artist Miggs Burroughs, who is also a Westport resident, is the guest art exhibitor for the month of May at the Westport Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Burroughs is exhibiting one large lenticular art installation titled: “Sign Language.”

The Book Shop is a non-profit used book shop at 23 Jesup Road in Westport.

Safehouse supply drive ‘successful’

The Westport Domestic Violence Task Force had a successful end to its safehouse supply drive, which took place from April 19 through April 25. Task force members collected much needed baby items for the two Domestic Violence Crisis Center safehouses in the area and community clients.

Members collected four strollers, seven car seats, three booster seats, multiple car seat bases, five cases of formula, over a dozen cases of diapers, countless packages of wipes, baby washes, new baby clothing, 18 bottles and more than $500 in monetary donations.

“We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to all who donated. We are also grateful to the men and women of the Westport Police Department who assisted in collecting and transporting the donations,” the task force told Hearst Connecticut Media.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, Any person who is in need of assistance, or if they know someone who is in need of assistance help can be reached via the 24 hour hotline, 1-888-774-2900 and additional information can be found on the DVCC website, www.dvccct.org.

Arbor Day Foundation names Westport a ‘Tree City’

The Arbor Day Foundation has named Westport a 2020 Tree City USA, by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban management.

“I am grateful to the many people who helped make this important designation possible, including the members of the Westport Tree Board, Tree Warden Bruce Lindsay, and the many volunteers and members of the community who work to preserve and protect our urban environment,” First Selectman Marpe said.

Southport resident joins board of directors at hospital

Brian Lawlor joined Gaylord Specialty Healthcare systems’ board of directors. Lawlor is a Southport resident and leads the global strategic advisory program for Bridgewater Associates, which is based in Westport.

In 2009, Lawlor spent four months recovering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome at the hospital in Wallingford.

Visit www.gaylord.org for more information.

United Way teeing up golf event

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County is hosting its first annual United We Golf Tournament on May 17, at the Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull.

Proceeds will benefit United Way’s Rebuilding Stronger fund, which helps Fairfield County neighbors recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be socially distanced.

The entry fee of $200 covers 18-hole tournament play, cart, contests, prizes and swag. There will also be catered food.

Foursomes will compete in a scramble for the United Cup, with scoring using handicaps. Teams can purchase challenges for their opponents, as well as advantages for themselves.

For more info on the tournament, or donate, contact CEO Jeff Kimball (jkimball@unitedwaycfc.org) or Development Director Faith Douglass (fdouglass@unitedwaycfc.org).

To register for play, visit: https://unitedwegolf.splashthat.com/. Or join as a sponsor for additional benefits. The entry fee is 80 percent tax deductible.

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County serves Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton. Visit unitedwaycfc.org/ to find out more.

Audubon Society celebrating resurgence of birdwatching

The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating the resurgence of birdwatching with the Audubon Society’s Migration Madness Birdathon 2021, May 14 through May 16 throughout Connecticut.

It costs $10. Those 12 and under are free.

The Birdathon contributes to bird conservation and is a friendly competition to see as many species as possible in the state over that weekend, which is also the peak of spring migration for birds. Almost 200 species of birds are likely to be passing through the state on those days, according to the Audubon Society.

There will be prizes in categories, including most birds seen over the weekend, most birds seen by a young birder and a spirit award for participating schools.

The event also has a Birdathon Photo Contest that showcases the weekend’s best bird photos. Visit www.ctaudubon.org/birdathon21 for more information.