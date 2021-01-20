Community news: Students' work on display with new exhibit and more

Weston High alumni working with new local arts nonprofit

Emily Clark and Clare Murray, who graduated from Weston High School in 2015 and 2014 respectively,are working to help bridge inequities in education and arts access across Connecticut with cARTie CT, a new local nonprofit.

Members of the organization travel between school districts with with its contemporary art gallery on wheels, featuring art by self-motivated high school students.

The nonprofit organization will provide arts learning opportunities for students in kindergarten through second grade with limited access to the arts. Lessons meet the state’s Common Core and enrich curriculum.

‘Hindsight is 2020’ art exhibition opening

MoCA Westport’s high school student art exhibition, titled “Hindsight is 2020,” features nearly 200 entries from Connecticut and New York.

It will be displayed in the art museum’s physical gallery, at 19 Newtown Turnpike, and also in a digital gallery on the museum’s website, mocawestport.org, Jan. 23 to March 13.

Submissions include painting, photography, digital art, drawing, sculpture and ceramics. They were created in 2020 and illustrate a diverse portrait of what young people have been experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic. All high school students were eligible to submit a single piece of artwork. All artwork was accepted.

The art exhibition also includes cash prizes for first, second and third place winning works of art.

Visit mocawestport.org to make reservations to view the exhibition, or come to the museum to view it on Free Fridays when no reservation is required. Complimentary admission to the exhibition is also included as part of the museum’s Winter Light Festival on Feb. 27.

Contact the museum’s Director of Exhibitions, Liz Leggett, at liz@mocawestport.org.

Weston Historical Society hosting virtual lecture

The Weston Historical Society is hosting a virtual lecture by the Connecticut State Library’s recent project director for its World War I programs, Christine Pittsley, at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 via Zoom. The event is free, but registration is required.

Visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org to register, donate and for more information or call 203-226-1804.The Zoom link for the event will be emailed 24 hours before the event starts. A $5 donation is suggested.

Westport’s ‘State of the Town’ set for next weekend

First Selectman Jim Marpe and Board of Education Chair Candice Savin will present the “State of the Town” at 2 p.m. on Jan. 31. It will be livestreamed on the town’s website, westportct.gov, and on the Westport Library’s website, westportlibrary.org.

There will be no in-person public attendance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marpe, and Savin will review town and school accomplishments for the past year and preview some initiatives. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session moderated by Jeffrey Wieser, the Representative Town Meeting deputy moderator and past president of the Rotary Club of Westport.

Questions for Marpe and Savin can be emailed to RotaryQuestions@gmail.com before and during the event.

The “State of the Town” is sponsored as a joint initiative of the Westport Sunrise Rotary and the Westport Rotary Club. Contact the clubs through their websites for membership information.