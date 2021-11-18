Community news: Students of the Month announced in Westport, and more

Staples High School Principal Stafford Thomas, Jr. recently announced the recipients for November’s Students of the Month.

They include ninth graders Max Levy and Maria-Despina Mutescu; 10th graders Chanel Wash and Tyler Rockwell; 11th graders Michael Porzio and Christina Meehan; and 12th graders Nina Driscoll and Alonzo Darby.

The Students of the Month program recognizes students, who help make Staples High School a welcoming place for their peers, and teachers alike. Recipients are nominated by their teachers.

Symphony wind quintet to perform at library

Westport Library is welcoming the Stamford Symphony Wind Quintet to the stage of the Trefz Forum at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Tickets are $25: Purchase tickets at https://e.givesmart.com/events/okw/.

The musical program is titled: “A Celebration of All Our Voices.” It features Elizabeth Mann on flute, Melanie Field on the oboe, Todd Palmer on the clarinet, Cynde Iverson playing the bassoon and Lawrence DiBello playing the french horn.

The Westport Library is located at 20 Jesup Road.

Free coffee available for Wheels2U Riders

Westport Transit District Director Peter Gold has arranged for the Steam Coffee Tea company to provide free regular coffee from 6 to 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Saugatuck (Westport) train station for anyone who takes a ride on the Wheels2U Westport shuttle service bus in town.

Participants will need to show proof of their completed ride at Steam, to receive the free coffee. The Westport train station is located at 1 Railroad Place. Steam is also located at Railroad Place.

Wheels2U Westport is the Westport Transit District’s on-demand, group ride, door-to-train platform shuttle service.

Proof of completed Wheels2U rides can be found under history on the Wheels2U app.

Residents who live in the service area of Wheels2U Westport, can use the app to request a pickup between 5:45 and 9:45 a.m., and between 4 and 8 p.m., to be taken to or from the Saugatuck or Green’s Farms train stations, and their front door.

Pickups should be requested about 20 minutes before a resident would normally leave to drive to their train station.

The fare will be $2 when it is paid with the Wheels2U app. A Metro North Uniticket rail/bus pass can also be used.

The Green’s Farms train station is located on New Creek Road in the Green’s Farms neighborhood of Westport.

Westport Astronomical Society calendars available

The Westport Astronomical Society has rolled out an all new, handmade 2022 calendar.

The calendar has the best astrophotography from society members, along with daily astronomical data from astronomy author and educator Phil Harrington.

Calendars can be picked up in-person at any of the upcoming events at the Westport Astronomical Society.

Calendars are $15 for members of the Westport Astronomical Society, and $20 for non-members.

There is a $5 shipping fee for purchasing one or two calendars and $10 for three to five calendars. Supplies are very limited.

Click on the “Order Now,” or “Pay Now,” button in the newsletter email from the Westport Astronomical Society about the calendars, or email Westport Astronomical Society Treasurer Alex Kuhn at alex@was-ct.org to order.

Buyers will receive an invoice from PayPal.

Church in Westport awarded $50,000

The Church Council of Saugatuck Congregational Church has been awarded a $50,000 grant through the 2021 Lilly Endowment Clergy Renewal Program.

Saugatuck Church is one of 190 congregations throughout the U.S. selected to participate in the highly competitive program, which is funded by the Lilly Endowment Inc and administered by the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis.

The program’s grants allow congregations to support their pastors with the gift of extended time away from their ministerial duties and responsibilities.

Rev. Alison Patton, the pastor at Saugatuck Church, will spend her sabbatical volunteering with a marine conservation program in Maldives, and spend time with her family on a regenerative farm in Costa Rica. Patton will begin her three month sabbatical in June.

While Patton is away, congregation members will deepen their connection with the local ecosystem and dig deeper into issues of climate change. Initiatives will include field trips to explore coastal Connecticut, and arts and photography exhibits that highlight the surrounding coastal habitat.

Rev. Jim Antal, a United Church of Christ leader, activist and public theologian, will serve as a theologian in residence in June. Antal also serves as United Church of Christ’s national spokesperson for climate change and has written “Climate Church/Climate World.”

All programs that the Saugatuck Community Church sponsors during the time will be open to the public.

Earth Animal co-founder selected to Power 50 list

Earth Animal pet supply store co-founder Dr. Bob Goldstein, has been selected to Pet Age magazine’s, Pet Industry’s 2021 Power 50 list.

Goldstein founded Earth Animal with his wife, and partner, Susan Goldstein, with a holistic mission of caring for dogs and cats.

The Pet Industry 2021 Power 50 list recognizes people who are important to the pet care industry through their contributions to the community, care for the wellbeing of companion animals, and their leadership to pursue uncharted territory in the industry.

Earth Animal’s corporate offices are in Southport and its flagship store is in Westport. It develops, and manufactures premium, and natural organic herbal remedies, ingredients, food, and treats formulated by Goldstein.