Community news: Several Halloween events in Westport and more

The Westport Country Playhouse is having a “Family Fun Day” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 30 but was postponed because inclement weather is expected.

It will feature activities for children, treats, food trucks, a community food drive and Toys for Tots collection, story hours, a radio broadcast of the play “Spectres and Spirits,” free beer tastings, and a costume parade for children and dogs. The event will be free and open to the public.

The box office at the Westport Country Playhouse will also be open from noon until 2 p.m. for 25 percent discounts on in-person tickets to the upcoming performance of the play “Doubt: A Parable,” along with flex passes for the year 2022.

Children are encouraged to bring their own pumpkins for decorating.

Any guest donating food, a new book, or a toy to the charity drives, will be entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to a show in the 2022 season at the Country Playhouse.

Masks are encouraged though not required while outdoors, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Masks are required indoors where restrooms are located. Westport Country Playhouse staff, and volunteers will be masked and vaccinated.

Visit westportplayhouse.org/show/familyfunday/ for more details.

Church hosting ‘Trunk or Treat’

The United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston is hosting a “Trunk-or-Treat,” “Fill Your Trunk to Treat Our Neighbors” event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The event will support local food pantries.

The church is located at 49 Weston Road in Westport.

Families, and children under age 12, are invited to visit decorated Halloween-themed trunks to collect treats. Donations of non-perishable food items, and cash to replenish the shelves of local food pantries are requested for admission.

Face masks will not be required outdoors, amid the coronavirus pandemic, but anyone over the age of 2 must wear one to enter the church to use the restrooms.

Contact Rev. Heather A. M. Sinclair at hsinclair@westportumc.org to decorate, and a host a trunk at the event.

National Alliance on Mental Illness hosting meetings

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, Child and Adolescent Network, CAN, is a support group for parents of children, teens and young adults under 21, with behavioral, emotional, and mental health issues.

The non-profit organization’s meetings are free, confidential, safe and led by trained volunteer facilitators, who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns, with or without a diagnosis.

Parents come from Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, Wilton and towns in the surrounding area.

Meetings are currently held over Zoom the first Monday of the month. The next meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.

The link to the Zoom meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89345648300. The Meeting ID is: 893 4564 8300.

To get the meeting password or for any questions, contact Beth at 203-984-0123, or beth44es@gmail.com, or Vanessa at 203-970-4130, or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.

Westport Country Playhouse performing ‘Doubt: A Parable’

The Westport Country Playhouse is putting on its first, live theatrical production since 2019. The play, “Doubt: A Parable,” runs from Nov. 2 through Nov. 20. The production will also culminate the Country Playhouse’s 90th anniversary year.

Performances will be Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be no matinees on Wednesdays, or Saturdays, during the preview week for the production, Nov. 2 through Nov. 6.

There will be special nights throughout the run.

The running time for “Doubt: A Parable” is 90 minutes without an intermission. The production is appropriate for those 14 and older.

Tickets to attend in-person start at $30. Tickets to stream the production on demand are $25 for an individual person, $50 for a pair of people, and $100 for a household. Each streaming purchase provides an individual link. Streaming is available from Nov. 11 through Nov. 21.

Visit westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/ for special offers.

Visit westportplayhouse.org/doubt for more information.

Town clerk offering absentee ballots Saturday

The Westport town clerk’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 30 to issue absentee ballots for the upcoming election on Nov. 2.

Absentee ballots will continue to be available through 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

All absentee ballots must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 2, when the polls officially close in Connecticut. Polls open at 6 a.m.

The Town Clerk’s office is located in room 105 at Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave.

Short Cuts Film Festival continuing

Fairfield County’s Short Cuts Film Festival continues at the Westport Library from 7 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 4. Five short films curated from the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival will be presented.

Short Cuts screens live and online from the Library’s Trefz Forum at 20 Jesup Road in Westport.

Refreshments will be served.

The Nov. 4 line-up includes both narrative and animated films. An all-documentary program is slated for Nov. 18. The film festival is in its eleventh season and second in partnership with the library.

Zoey Martinson, director of “Cupids” and a humanitarian aid worker, will be an in-person guest in the Trefz Forum for a discussion with producer Nancy Diamond after the screenings. At-home viewers will access the talkback via Zoom and will be able to ask questions as well.

Visit jibproductions.org/shortcuts for more information.

Tickets are available for both days through eventbrite.com.