Community news: Several performances offered in Westport and more

Staples Players Radio Theatre presenting melodrama comedy

Freshman and sophomore students of the Staples Players Radio Theatre are presenting a British melodrama comedy, “The Marvelous Mellow Melodrama of the Marriage of the Mislaid Minor,” March 26, at 7 p.m. via a free livestream at www.wwptfm.org.

Staples High School musicians selected for all state music festival

Ten students from the Staples High School music department have been selected to participate in the Connecticut Music Educators Association All State Music Festival April 23 through April 25.

All-State Orchestra: Zachary Bishop and Sarah Thomas, viola; Janna Moore, double bass; Izabela Pauliny, oboe; Samantha Taylor, trombone

All-State Concert Band: Jason Capozucca, bassoon; Alexandra Hermus, euphonium and Nina Lauterbach, mallet percussion

All-State Jazz Ensemble: Witt Lindau, drums

All-State Treble Choir: Maya Vogelmann, alto saxophone.

Moore and Lindau were the highest scoring students in Connecticut on their instrument. Bishop and Pauliny both scored third in their instrument categories.

MoCA Westport’s spring exhibition set

MoCA Westport’s new spring art exhibition, “Smash,” will run from April 2 through June 13. The exhibition is by Marilyn Minter, who is a contemporary American painter, photographer and video artist.

Visit mocawestport.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

An opening reception for MoCA Westport members will be held April 1. A virtual artist talk with Minter is planned for May. Details, and tickets will also be available on mocawestport.org in April 2021.

MoCA Westport’s spring gallery hours, as of April 2, will be Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. It is located at 19 Newtown Road.

Contact Liz Leggett, the art museum’s director of exhibitions, at liz@mocawestport.org for more information.

Westport Country Playhouse announces board changes

Alisyn Camerota, a journalist, author, and anchor of CNN's morning show “New Day,” has been elected to the Board of Trustees at the Westport Country Playhouse. She is a Westport resident.

Johnna G. Torsone, of Stamford, has also been named an honorary trustee after serving on the board of trustees’ since 2007, and Anna Czekaj-Farber, of Westport, has been elected board chair after serving on the board since 2013. Czekaj-Farber succeeds Barbara Streicker, also of Westport,who was board chair since October 2015, and continues to serve on the board since 2006. The Playhouse’s board of trustees includes 26 members.

Westport Country Playhouse hosting women’s history event

Westport Country Playhouse is hosting a virtual storytelling event, “New Works/New Voices: Phenomenal Women Inspire” in honor of Women’s History Month on March 30, at 7 p.m.

It will include original works written by female members of the community about women who changed history. Registration is necessary to access the broadcast on the Playhouse’s YouTube channel (WestportPlayhouse). The event will be the second presentation in the theater’s “New Works/New Voices” series. The first was in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. in January.

Tickets are “pay what you can,” starting at $2. Half of the money collected will be donated to the theater’s community partner, Women’s Mentoring Network, of Stamford, which provides foundational skills for women to secure quality employment and pursue their educational goals. Viewers can also text to give to WMN at 41444 during the broadcast and until April 15. The theater will use its portion of donations received to provide scholarships for upcoming classes and camps.

Visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/womeninspire/ to register. The video will also be posted later on YouTube.

Local actor, dancer in Netflix series

Jamie Mann, who is an actor, and a dancer from Westport is in a new family musical comedy series, “Country Comfort,” which recently premiered March 19 on Netflix.

Visit https://jamiemartinmann.com for more information.

Westport Country Playhouse announces all virtual 2021 season

The Westport Country Playhouse announced an all virtual 2021 season. It features two productions: a new comedy and an award-winning drama. There will also be two archival productions and four script-in-hand play readings.

The theater is celebrating its 90th year from April through December under Mark Lamos, the theater’s artistic director. All content will be offered on demand for patrons’ convenience, and include open captions in Spanish. Productions will be rehearsed and filmed under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Visit westportplayhouse.org to purchase tickets to the virtual season, leave a message on the box office voicemail at 203-227-4177, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org.