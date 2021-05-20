Community news: Playhouse hosts in-person, three-show series

Playhouse presenting three show series

The Westport Country Playhouse, 25Power Court, is presenting a three show series titled “Cabaret in the Robards,” with live, and in-person, onstage performances that will be headlined by Broadway musical talent beginning in June. The series will benefit the safe re-opening of the Playhouse campus, which has been closed since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Brad Simmons, Tonya Pinkins, Larry Owens and Ali Stroker are the musical talent.

“Cabaret in the Robards” will include “An Evening with Brad Simmons and Tonya Pinkins,” at 8 p.m. June 26, “An Evening with Larry Owens,” at 8 p.m. July 17 and “An Evening with Ali Stroker,” at 8 p.m. July 24.

Tickets are on sale now. Limited seating is available. As the Playhouse resumes its in-person events, COVID-19 health, and safety protocols, including social distancing and mask wearing, will be observed. In consideration of maintaining social distancing in the Robards, the number of tickets currently on sale is 125 seats per performance. As conditions allow, more tickets will be made available.

Single tickets are at three levels — supporter, $150; sustainer, $300, offering premium seating and priority parking; and superstar, $500, with premium seating, priority parking, a pre-show cocktail party in the Playhouse courtyard, and other VIP perks. A series package, at $1,500, includes the best seats for every cabaret, sponsorship listing, pre show cocktail parties, priority parking and opportunity to meet the artist(s) after the show, (pending talent approval.) Sponsorship of a cabaret evening at $20,000, or co sponsorship at $10,000, includes 10 tickets, or five tickets, respectively, to the sponsored performance, premium seating, pre show cocktail party invitations for a sponsor/co-sponsor’s ticketed guests, and the opportunity to meet the artist(s) after the show, (pending talent approval.)

All artists, dates, and formats are subject to change. Contact the Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177, or boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org to purchase the single tickets, or series packages.

Contact Gretchen Wright, Playhouse director of development, at 203-571-1131 or gwright@westportplayhouse.org to sponsor one of the evenings.

Westport’s music education program among best in nation

The Westport Public School district has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for the ninth year in a row. Recognized for its outstanding commitment to music education, Westport joins 623 school districts across the U.S. in receiving this prestigious award this year.

The Best Communities Music Education designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access, and education to all students. School districts that have been recognized by the NAMM Foundation are often held up as models for other educators looking to elevate their own music education programs.

Verso studios website, video, podcast gallery launched

The Westport Library has launched a website for its Verso Studios endeavor as part of the library’s continued commitment to self, and shared discovery for the way people view public libraries. The endeavor nurtures vision, guides learning, and supports creative growth. The library can now produce hundreds of library programs each year in its newly designed studio spaces, and audio, and video resources.

David Bibbey and Travis Bell are the team leading Verso Studios.

People can learn about upcoming training sessions, watch, and listen to podcasts, and videos, see the equipment in the audio, and broadcast studios, and see, and hear the latest recordings, videos, and podcasts on the website www.versostudios.westportlibrary.org.

The library has also launched a newly designed video, and podcast gallery on its website at https://westportlibrary.org/video-category/. The internet space used to be the library’s YouTube channel. the library’s staff has redesigned the page to make searching on it more user friendly, and intuitive. Hundreds of the library programs, music recordings and podcasts are created each year.

Cushman & Wakefield arranges longterm lease for APT Metrics

Cushman & Wakefield has announced that the real estate services firm has arranged a longterm, 2,700-square-foot lease for APT Metrics at 320 Post Road West, a 18,000-square-foot office building in Westport that recently underwent major renovations. The tenant will occupy part of the second floor of the property.

Adam Klimek of the firm represented the landlord in the transaction. The tenant was represented by Adam Cognetta of Choyce Peterson Inc.

APT Metrics is a human resources consultant.

Players premiering virtual Broadway musical revue

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players are premiering the virtual Broadway musical revue titled “I’ve Got a Little Twist,” as a fundraiser for the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston.

Those are interested in watching the production can do so from their homes starting at 8 p.m. June 5 through 8 p.m., June 8. The people can also enjoy the production once, or multiple times over the course of the three days.

Tickets are $50 per household, and can be purchased at www.westonhistoricalsociety.org. Ticket sales end the morning of June 4. All proceeds go to support the Historical Society’s future programming, and events.

New Elisa Contemporary Art Pop Up exhibit open

A new Elisa Contemporary Art Pop Up art exhibit titled “A Glimpse Ahead” has opened in the George Billis Gallery, 166 Main St. in Westport. The exhibit runs through June 13. The gallery hours for the exhibit are Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment.

All of the selections are curated, and are focused on creating a sense of peace, calm and joy. Hawaii artist Carol Bennett, San Francisco minimalist Jeffrey Palladini, Texas Pop artist Mitch McGee and Westport artist Dale Najarian are featured in the exhibit. Elisa Contemporary Art is located as an art salon by appointment 353 South Pine Creek Road by mail in Fairfield, and a gallery at 5622 Mosholu Avenue in Riverdale, N.Y.

Visit @ElisaContemporaryArt on Instagram, http://www.1stdibs.com/dealers/elisa-contemporary-art, and, or www.elisacontemporaryart.com online, facebook.com/ElisaContemporaryArt on Facebook, and @LCooperArt on Twitter for more information.