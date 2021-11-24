Community news: Over 800 pounds of food collected in Westport and more
CBS Correspondent Jeff Pegues is coming to the Westport Library for a free Trefz Newsmamkers Series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, in conversation with chef, and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson. The event will take place in the Trefz Forum of the library, which is located at 20 Jesup Road in Westport. Pegues is shown.
Early bird registration for the Camp Westport Country Playhouse summer theater camp is available through Sunday, Dec. 5, after beginning on Friday, Nov. 19. Camp Westport Country Playhouse participants are shown during the camp in the summer of 2021.
Santa Claus previously lights the tree at the annual tree lighting in Westport in a recent year. The annual tree lighting ceremony for the town of Wesport is going to take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Westport Town Hall.
YMCA swim team collects over 800 pounds of food
Members of the Westport Weston Family YMCA swim team recently collected over 800 pounds of donated food to support the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, on Nov. 6. The donations provided meals this Thanksgiving to food insecure families and individuals.