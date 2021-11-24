Community news: Over 800 pounds of food collected in Westport and more

Members of the Westport Weston Family YMCA swim team recently collected over 800 pounds of donated food to support the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, on Nov. 6. The donations provided meals this Thanksgiving to food insecure families and individuals.

Tree lighting ceremony taking place at town hall

The annual tree lighting ceremony for the town of Wesport is going to take place at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, at Westport Town Hall, located at 110 Myrtle Ave.

The Staples High School a cappella group Orphenians will perform a selection of seasonal songs.

The public is invited to attend.

Westport Library hosting chef and restaurateur

CBS Correspondent Jeff Pegues is coming to the Westport Library as part of Westport Library’s free Trefz Newsmakers Series at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Pegues will speal with chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson.

The event will take place in the Trefz Forum of the library, which is located at 20 Jesup Road.

The Trefz Newsmaker Series connects intellectuals, foreign policy, experts, artists, athletes, and other newsmamkers, who are contending with topical issues.

Visit eventbrite.com to register.

Student participates in Emerson College stage production

Emerson College student Kate Stephan, of Westport, recently participated in the Emerson College stage production of the “The Late Wedding” from Sept. 23, through Sept. 26.

Stephen is majoring in stage and production management, and is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2025.

Curbside leaf collection underway

Curbside leaf collection is underway through Dec. 6.

All leaves must be placed safely near the curb of town streets in biodegradable paper bags by Dec. 6 to be collected by Westport Department of Public Works. Leaves that are placed in plastic bags will not be picked up, as the town composting process cannot handle plastic material.

Residents who live on private roadways in Westport must place their bagged leaves at an intersecting town roadway for their leaves to be picked up.

Contact the Westport Department of Public Works office at 203-341-1120, or visit westportct.gov for more information.

Early bird registration open for Westport Country playhouse camp

Early bird registration for Camp Westport Country Playhouse summer theater camp is available through Dec. 5.

The camp is for playwriting and acting and will run from June 27, through July 23. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the Lucille Lortel White Barn of the Westport Country Playhouse.

The camp is also a social justice theater camp that is limited to 20 middle school students, who are in the sixth grade through the eighth grade. Registrations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

It is licensed by the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.

The early bird rate is $850. Scholarships, and payment plans are available.

Visit westportplayhouse.org/show/campwcp2022 for full details about Camp Westport Country Playhouse, and a registration form for the camp.

The Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court in Westport.

Police participating in Click It or Ticket Campaign

The Connecticut Department of Transportation’s November 2021 Click It or Ticket campaign is underway, in an effort to remind motorists and passengers to wear a seatbelt every time they drive or ride in a vehicle.

With the Thanksgiving holiday almost upon us, Connecticut’s law enforcement agencies intend to promote safe driving and increase the protection of all motorists. During the week of Thanksgiving, Westport officers in conjunction with others throughout Connecticut will be vigorously enforcing the state’s occupant protection laws and issuing citations to those who fail to wear their seatbelt.

There is a tremendous amount of traffic on area roadways throughout the week of Thanksgiving and of course increased traffic means a greater likelihood of accidents. Wearing your seatbelt can mean the difference between life and death if involved in a crash. For this reason, the Westport Police Department is teaming up with the Connecticut Department of Transportation this Thanksgiving for a special Click It or Ticket campaign to look out for all those who are not buckling up. This high-visibility enforcement campaign is a way to spread the life-saving message about the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

Connecticut law requires that all drivers wear a seatbelt. Additionally, all passengers, regardless of where they are sitting, must also be buckled up. Fines start at $92.00 for the first offense.

The Westport Police Department wishes all people, a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday, and reminds everyoneto buckle up.

Visit portal.ct.gov/DOT/Programs/Click-it-or-Ticket for more information.