Community news: Outdoor light festival to be in Westport and more

Black History Month event scheduled

The Weston Historical Society is hosting a lecture on Zoom, “African Americans and the Great Migration in the North and South” in honor of Black History Month at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Stacey Close, provost/vice president for equity and diversity of Eastern Connecticut State University, is the guest presenter.

The Historical Society is organizing a virtual lecture series that will explore events that influenced and shaped the Roaring 20s, leading into its 1920s exhibit opening later this year. One such event is the migration of millions of African Americans from the rural South to urban centers in the North that began around 1915. Close will discuss reasons for the larger migration, and also focus on the migration’s impact on the state and the U.S.

The event is free. A $5 donation is suggested. Donate at www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Register for the event online at eventbrite.com or through the society’s website.

The lecture will conclude with a Q & A session.

The Historical Society is located at 104 Weston Road in Weston, Conn.

Westport Country Playhouse announces Youth Council members

The staff at the Westport Country Playhouse, has announced to its Playhouse Youth Council members. The council is a new advocacy group for supporting the theater’s artistic and community building mission. The group is comprised of high school students from across New Haven and Fairfield counties.

The theater is celebrating its 90th anniverary this year.

The new members to the council from the town are: Henry Carson, 15, Westport; Kate Davitt, 16, Westport; Shea Frimmer, 14, Weston; Cessa Lewis, 15, Westport; and Sophia Vellotti, 15, Westport.

Outdoor Winter Lights Festival set

MoCA Westport, and the Up | Next Teens organization are having an Outdoor Winter Lights Festival Feb. 27, from noon to 6 p.m.

The museum is located at 19 Newtown Turnpike.

The festival will feature a Maker and Crafts space in a large outdoor tent that will include supplies, and step-by-step instructions for families to create decorations, which will be incorporated into a walk-thru light path that will be lit at sun down.

The public is invited to view the experience through the following weekend.

There will be live music, food for sale from The Melt and complimentary hot chocolate from Sheila Barton Events.Members of the art museum’s teen council will share their artwork and goods, which will be available for purchase. The festival also includes complimentary access to the museum’s art exhibition titled: “Hindsight is 2020.”

Tickets can be purchased at mocawestport.org for two-hour blocks of time. It costs $25 for a member family, or $10 for an individual member. Non-Members can purchase tickets for $30 for a family or $15 for an individual.

The event is also in partnership with the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce. All State of Connecticut protocols will be explicitly followed at the event amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the wearing of facemasks, social distancing and timed visits.

It will be rescheduled for March 6, in case of inclement weather.

Visit mocawestport.org, email info@mocawestport.org or call 203-222-7070 for more information about the festival.

Contact UpNextMail1@gmail.com to learn about the organization.

Weston resident named to Forbes’ Wealth Advisors List

David Rosenberg, a Weston, Conn. resident, and a senior financial advisor at the network, Wells Fargo Advisors in Darien, Conn., has been recognized on Forbes’ magazine’s “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in 2021.

The accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one on their mind - helping their clients succeed.

February Students of the Month announced

Staples High School Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. has announced the February’s students of the month are Aidan Kogan, Oliver Grodman, Amanda Rowan and David Sheng in ninth grade and Nicole D’Erario in 12th grade

The program recognizes students who help make the school a welcoming place for their peers, and teachers alike. They are the “glue” of the Staples community: the type of kind, cheerful, hard-working, trustworthy students that keep the high school together, making it the special place that it is.

Students take part in February Recess Art Workshops

MoCA Westport held February Recess Art Workshops for Westport students this week. Students took part in a variety of creative projects in the art museum’s classrooms and gallery space. Summer camp registration for the museum’s Camp MoCA begins March 1.