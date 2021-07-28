Community news: New resource executive director in Westport, and more Staff July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 4:18 p.m.
The members of the Westport Republican Town Committee have unanimously endorsed candidates for the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Board of Assessment Appeals in the town. Pictured are the candidates. In the back row from the left to right to the right are: Jack Whittle, Andrea Moore, Joe Sledge, and Dorie Hordon. In the front row from the left to the right are: Robert Harrington, Jen Tooker, Michael Keller, and Karen Kleine.
The art museum, MoCA Westport 2021 Fall Benefit that is titled: “The Art of Jazz,” will be an evening celebration of art, music, and giving, that will feature a silent auction, live auction, and live music by Grammy Award-winning Jazz Tenor Saxophonist Wayne Escoffery, (pictured), at the art museum on Saturday, Sept. 18. The live auction is also being hosted by Dave Briggs, of Westport, who is also a former anchor at the CNN, NBC Sports, and Fox News television networks.
The local resource in Westport for mental health, and substance abuse since 1971, Positive Directions, The Center for Prevention and Counseling, has hired Vanessa Wilson, MA LMFT as its new executive director. Wilson’s new position took effect on Tuesday, July 6.
New executive director at local Positive Directions resource
