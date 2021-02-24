Community news: MoCA Westport acquires its first permanent exhibit and more

MoCA Westport announces exhibition acquisition

MoCA Westport, at 19 Newtown Turnpike, has announced the acquisition of a new permanent human rights teaching exhibition by Ann Weiner, a Westport artist.

It is the museum’s first permanent collection and will be on view for people who want to see it every three to five years. It will be loaned to other museums in between this time.

The exhibition, “When Caged Birds Sing,” is based on the Maya Angelou poem “Caged Bird,” which includes the refrain, “The caged bird sings with a fearful trill of things unknown but longed for still and his tune is heard on the distant hill for the caged bird sings of freedom.”

The exhibition features eight life-size sculptures that represent current women’s rights activists who suffered and survived abuse because of their gender, and who continue to advocate for the rights of others at risk.

The women are: Grace Akallo, Maria da Penha Fernandes, Waris Dirie, Mukhtar Ma’i, Nujood Ali, Jhinna Pinchi, Malala Yousafzai and Laverne Cox.

Visit annweiner.net for more information.

Kindergarten registration underway

Kindergarten registration for Westport Public Schools is underway for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents who have children turning 5 on or before Jan. 1, 2022, are asked to register them as soon as possible. Registering now allows the school district to plan for the new kindegarteners.

All registration information is located on the school district’s website, https://www.westportps.org, under the Kindergarten Registration link.

Information on parent meetings will be coming.

Parents who are unsure as to what elementary school their child(ren) should attend, are asked to visit the school district’s locator website: https://www.westportps.org

/parents/school-locator-and

-directions

Call the superintendent’s office for the school district at 203-341-1026 for more assistance.

Jewelry appraisal, consignment event to benefit historical society

Rago, a leading auction house featured on the PBS series “The Antiques Road Show” will have their second jewelry appraisal and consignment event March 9, by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road.

Rago is scheduling the appointments, not the Historical Society. Rago will donate a portion of its commission on the property consigned from this event to the Historical Society.

Appointments are required, no walk-ins. Email robin@ragoarts.com, or call 609-460-3619 to register or for more information about the event.

Masks are required for all attendees, and social distancing protocols for the coronavirus pandemic will be in place.

Contact the Historical Society at: info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1803 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

Winged Monkey boutique celebrating 25 years

A boutique, The Winged Monkey, located at 384 Post Road East in Westport, Conn, is celebrating its 25th anniversary March 1, kicking off its month-long celebration. It will include discounts, raffles and end with a charity fashion show.

Westport Book Shop hosting local artists

The first art exhibit in the Westport Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place is on view for the month of February. The exhibit features a series of photos of artworks by Nina Bentley, a renowned assemblage artist from the town.

The art exhibit is open to the public during the Book Shop’s business hours: from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It’s located at 23 Jesup Road.

The store will exhibit community artists on a rotating basis.

Program looks at prohibition

The Weston Historical Society is hosting a virtual lecture “Taverns, Temperance, Teetotalers, and Tommy Guns: The Long History of Prohibition” at 6:30 p.m. on March 10 in Zoom.

Francis Coan, and Stephen McGrath are the event’s guest presenters. A question-and-answer session will follow the lecture.

Registration is required and can be done at www.westonhistoricalsociety. The event is free but a $5 donation is suggested.

The historical society is hosting a series of virtual lectures that looks at events that shaped the 1920s leading into its 1920s exhibit, which will open later this year.

Coan is a history professor of history at Tunxis Community College in Farmington. McGrath recently retired from Central Connecticut State University in New Britain where he taught about American history and European revolutions.

Email info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, call 203-226-1804 and, or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety,org for more information.