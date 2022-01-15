Community news: MLK event postponed and more

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration has been postponed with a new date to be announced when it’s set.

The event is presented by The Westport Library, the Westport Country Playhouse, TEAM Westport, the Westport/Weston Interfaith Council, and the Westport/Weston Interfaith Clergy. It was supposed to be virtual on Sunday.

The celebration features Heather McGhee who wrote “THE SUM OF US: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.” Her 2020 TED talk, Racism Has a Cost for Everyone, reached 1 million views in just two months online.

“Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation, Heather McGhee has made the difficult decision to temporarily postpone her upcoming speaking engagements. She looks forward to another opportunity to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with Westport community members once we can gather together safely again,” the library announced.

Library announces WestportREADS 2022 book selection

The Westport Library has announced “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” by V.E. Schwab is the selection for the 20th anniversary of its WestportREADS community read program.

The library will host V.E. Schwab from 3 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the library, at 20 Jesup Road in Westport. The program will also be available through Zoom.

Register at eventbrite.com.

The library has selected the book “Willa the Wisp,” by Jonathan Auxier for lower elementary school age children for the event. “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbitt is the selection for upper elementary school age children.

WestportREADS was created in 2002 and designed to deepen engagement in literature by the community reading the featured book, and joining in a book discussion, and programs. It is supported through a bequest by the estate of Jerry A. Tishman. Tishman is of Westport.

Exhibition opening at the Hollis Taggart art gallery in Southport

The Hollis Taggart art gallery has an opening reception event for its “Parallels: Chloe Lamb and Bill Scott,” art exhibition from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The exhibition will be on view through Feb. 26 at the gallery, at 330 Pequot Ave. in Southport.

The exhibition will feature selections of the artists’ paintings.

Lamb is a British artist, who was born in 1960. Scott is an American artist, who was born in 1956. Both of the artists work in the tradition of 20th century colorists, and abstract expressionists.

The exhibition endeavors to highlight the parallels in their processes of the art of painting. The paintings are united by their expert handling of color and careful attention to formal possibilities of oil paint.

Both artists develop their paintings instinctually, without any preconceived idea about how the finished works of art will look when they are completed. Eschewing literal representation of objects or places, both artists’ works of art evoke sensations rather than tangible realities, eschewing literal representation of objects, or artists.

For more information, contact: info@hollistaggart.com or 212-628-4000.

Department of Human Services offering free tax preparation

The Westport Department of Human Services is once again going to offer the full-service AARP/VITA/IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance Program on select days and times.

The free 2021 tax preparation program offers special attention to senior citizens, and low to moderate income households. It offers onsite personal counseling by appointment at Westport Town Hall, or the Westport Center for Senior Activities or held virtually through a secure website.

The onsite counseling at the town hall will be available from Jan. 24 to April 15.

Services are offered from 1 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the center.

Appointments are required, and can be made by calling 860-590-8910. The virtual option can be accessed via simplifyct.org.

A counselor group services the town for the tax preparations, and filings, almost all electronically.

Visit the town’s website for a list of all of the information needed before starting the process.

Many of the same IRS-Certified volunteers, who have been serving the Westport’s sites for years, will be available to prepare taxpayer returns.

The department, and the center are pleased to again partner with these IRS-certified preparers to offer the valuable service to the community.

Registered investment advisor firm names new partner, promotes staff

Crestwood Advisors, an investment advisory and wealth management firm, has named Chartered Financial Analyst Leigh Hurd, an official firm partner.

Crestwood Advisors has an office location at 943 Post Road East, second floor in Westport.

Three other teammates have also been promoted. They are:

- Kayla Holland, who is also a certified financial planner, to director, wealth planner

- Peter Malone, who is also a chartered financial analyst, and a certified financial planner, to director, portfolio manager

- Brandon Lozier, to client advisor.

Over the past three years, the firm has doubled to a total of 42 fiduciary professionals, who strive to meet clients wherever they are in life, and provide guidance, tools, and solutions to help them succeed.