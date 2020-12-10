Community news: Local soccer player kicks off fundraiser and more

Bruno Guiduli, a junior at Staples High School and an honor student, has created a fundraiser that he calls "Scoring for TOPSoccer," to benefit special needs soccer players in Connecticut.

History & Culture outdoor holiday market

The Westport Museum for History & Culture is going to host an outdoor holiday market on its grounds in downtown Westportfrom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature local artists and artisans, an outdoor version of the Museum’s gift shop and a roaming Santa Claus.

The museum wasn’t able to do its popular Holly Days, including the Jungle Bell Rock, and so the outdoor holiday market is a way to bring together holiday shoppers and local vendors in a socially distant manner.

Shoppers are required to wear masks and remain socially distant in limited numbers as managed by museum staff.

Vendors at the Holiday Market are offering a variety of gifts, including handmade botanical soaps and lotions; handmade crochet and knitwear and accessories; boutique estate bottled Italian olive oil; as well as paintings and art work.

‘Stop, Shop and Drop-Off’ Food Drive’

The Westport Police Department, the Westport Health and Human Services Department, and Mental Grit Fitness are collecting donations for the “Stop, Shop and Drop-off food drive” at the Imperial Municipal Parking Lot in Westport from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 18. For information contact Andrew Berman 203-733-1194 or andy@mentalgritfitness.com.

SCRE sells iconic piece of history

Daniel Neaton recently represented O’Halloran Realty Company Associates in the sale of the brick and stone office building at 270 Saugatuck Ave. in Westport.

Scoring for TOPSoccer

Staples High School student, Bruno Guiduli has created a fundraiser called “Scoring for TOPSoccer” to help, and create awareness, and support for special needs soccer players in Connecticut. Guiduli also plays soccer for the Staples boys soccer team, and the Beachside Premier Soccer Club in Norwalk.

For the fundraiser, Guiduli is shooting goals from 10 yards away into a custom made goal with the words “TOPSoccer” at his home over the next several months. The word “TOP” is the opening of the goal with the letter “O” cut out, and 18 inches in diameter. Videos to follow his progress are available on Facebook.. Guiduli has also set up a GoFundMe page for the supporters to donate to it.

Beethoven 250th Anniversary Concert with Quatrestax

The Lundberg Family Foundation Masters’ Series in the Arts is presenting a second part in its Beethoven 250th Anniversary series with a free virtual 250th Anniversary Concert on at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, featuring Quatrestax, a musical group.

Please register through the library’s website.

Holiday window decorating contest

The Westport Downtown Merchants Association, and the Westport Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday window contest is back. It started Dec. 9, and concludes Dec. 21.

The judges are residents of the town, and shoppers. Voting is done once for each category. Winners of the categories are then going to have their wins posted on social media with the grand prize winner being given a dinner for four at the Don Memo restaurant, 90 Post Road E. in Westport.

To vote, see a full list of the stores participating, the stores’ addresses, and read information about the contest visit: www.westportwestonchamber.com/holidaywindow, Some stores have a QR code in their window that the shoppers can also use to vote via their phone.

‘A Merry Little Christmas Carol’

The Westport Country Playhouse, and WSHU Public Radio present the play “A Merry Little Christmas Carol” free of charge, and on audio, Dec. 19 at noon. The play will then be on the radio station, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. For frequencies, and locations visit whsu.org in the About Us drop-down menu part of the website.

‘A Christmas Carol Storytime’

A children’s version of author Charles Dickens’ book “A Christmas Carol” will be recited by the Westport Playhouse’s Director of Education and Community Outreach, Jenny Nelson, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. via Zoom at no charge. To register, and for a link visit: https://forms.gle/oEuztGH8XzE5eSQy6. There will be a book people can download.