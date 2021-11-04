Community news: Library hosting work of Westport artist and more

There is a new art exhibit at the Westport Library, titled “A Life of Art,” that features the artwork of Westport artist Leonard Everett Fisher.

People can see the art exhibit in the Sheffer, and South Galleries of the Westport Library through the end of the year.

The exhibit in the library features many of these original illustrations along with several acrylic paintings. Each work highlights Fisher’s personal vision and deep sense of humanity which is conveyed through his unique use of shape, line and color.

Fisher’s career as a painter, illustrator and designer spans over 70 years. He has written, and illustrated hundreds of children’s books, and created more than 700 paintings and 6,000 scratch boards of art tools.

He was born in New York City, in 1924. He is a World War II veteran, earned his undergraduate degree of fine arts, and graduate degree of fine arts from the Yale University in New Haven.

Fisher is also Dean Emeritus at the Paier College of Art in Hamden.

He started illustrating children’s books in 1954, and has published more than 250 of them, 88 of which he also wrote.

Fisher’s work has been exhibited throughout the U.S., and can be found in the archives of universities across the country from the University of Oregon in Eugence, Ore., to the Yale University.

Watch Fisher’s “Artist in Residence” virtual studio tour at westportlibrary.org/video-category/artists-in-residences/.

Westport Library presenting new series

Chris Frantz is starting his new series, “Chris Frantz Presents: Emerging Musicians at the Westport Library,” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

Frantz is an American musician, record producer, and drummer for the rock band the Talking Heads, and the American new wave band, the Tom Tom Club.

The series’ inaugural concert will feature musical artist Lulu Lewis, of New York City, and the indie band The Problem with Kids Today, of New Haven.

The concert will also be another musical collaboration, and production by the Verso Studios production area at the Westport Library, and the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce.

The series will feature up-and-coming regional, national and international talent that will be hand-picked by Frantz, with the goal of bringing new music to new ears, and be an incubator for rising talent.

Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

Former Westport Theatre Artists Group member publishes memoir

John O’Hern, who is a Fairfield resident and a former long-time member of the Westport Theatre Artists Group, recently published a memoir on Amazon.

The book, “Not the Kennedys,” is an Irish/Catholic family tale. His website, johnohern.com, has more information about the book and him.

O’Hern is an author, an actor and storyteller. He lived in Westport for 23 years and his son Max and daughter Declan both graduated from Staples High School.

Trinity Church hosting ‘Children at War: An Event to Remember’

The Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport is having its annual Veterans Day Remembrance event at 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, with a multi-cultural event honoring the role that children have played in wars from World War I until today.

The event is titled: “Children at War: An Event to Remember:” and will include accounts from around the world using historic sound effects, light, and memoirs.

The event will also shine light on past past sacrifices, and lessons for today.

Instructive stories about real lives of children caught in the grip of war, covering such flashpoint events as the London blitz, the French resistance, the Hitler Youth, the plight of Jewish children, and contributions of U.S. children, who fooled recruiters to join the armed forces during World War II, will also be told.

The free event will be open to all people regardless of their religious outlook and no affiliation with the church is required.

It will last 45 minutes. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall of Trinity Episcopal Church, at 651 Pequot Ave., at Center Street in Southport.

The event is designed each year to coincide with Veterans Day, which is observed each year on Nov. 11, in recognition of the signing of the Armistice, and the end of World War I, when all hostilities ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Call Trinity Episcopal Church at 203-255-0454 with any questions.

It is estimated that over 13 million children died in World War II alone, according to information from the church.