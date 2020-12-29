Community news: Input needed for town's superintendent search and more

New reading initiative launches

Layla F. Saad, the author of the book titled: “Me and White Supremacy,” begins the Westport Library’s annual WestportREADS “Towards a More Perfect Union: Confronting Racism.” initiative at the 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at noon on Jan. 17.

The program is sponsored by the library, the Westport Country Playhouse, TEAM Westport, the Westport/Weston Interfaith Council and the Westort/Weston Interfaith Clergy.

Saad will discuss her work with TEAM Westport’s Bernicestine McLeod Bailey.

Visit the library’s website to register and for more information about the initiative and other authors books being featured. There will also be additional upcoming programs as part of the initiative.

Westport Business Network International seeking new members

The Westport chapter of Business Networking International is seeking new members in specific business categories.

Open classifications include: financial services, commercial banker, travel agent, merchant services, florist, fitness club, photographer, caterer, heating and air conditioning, home inspector and event planner.

The network’s next meeting is Jan. 7. All visitors must preregister for Zoom access to BNI. Contact Ernie Addario at info@salonpaulmichael.com or Curtis Bentley at Curtis@health-directions.com to learn more.

Westport Book Sale Ventures opening soon

Westport Book Sale Ventures, Inc., (westportbooksaleventures.org), is opening soon in their own space at 23 Jesup Road in Westport, directly across the street from the Westport Library.

Police department announces new Public Information Officer

Lieutenant David Wolf is the Westport Police Department’s new Public Information Officer. All press inquiries, and all requests for public records should be addressed to Wolf.

Westport resident’s newest film screening Jan. 7

Westport resident Jarret Liotta’s newest film titled: “Home Movie - A Dark Comedy” is being shown at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 7.

A discussion with Liotta, and Westport artist Miggs Burroughs will take place after the film is shown. Register for the virtual event online through eventbrite.

Meetings in search of Weston’s public schools’ next superintendent

The Weston Board of Education is hosting two opportunities for community members to share their insight on the hiring of the next superintendent for the town’s schools.

Joseph Erardi, the search consultant working with the town’s school board, is facilitating the one-hour meetings at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 25. The meetings are meant for the gathering of input from the community for the superintendent’s hiring committee.

Attendees for the meeting Jan. 12 will log into it at: meet.google.com/kmv-heup-ccc

Attendees for the meeting Jan. 25 will log into it at: meet.google.com/vzh-zuut-njs

Any resident who needs additional information about the meetings should contact Erardi at 571-480-0313.