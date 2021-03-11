Community news: How to photograph the planets and more

Free ‘Spring fever’ short plays being offered online

The Darien Arts Center in collaboration with the Darien Library and JIB Productions, located in Westport, is offering a free online performance March 18 at 7 p.m. The show consists of play readings and stories celebrating literary favorites William Shakespeare, James Joyce, Oliver Goldsmith and baseball.

The virtual program features a cast of actors including Brian J. Carter, Jeremy Funke, Eileen Lawless, Kim Maresca, Kelly Monaghan, Robert Mobley and Dustin Sullivan. Performances include “Kick— Librarian” by Jason Wilkins, “Adventures of a Strolling Player” by Oliver Goldsmith, “The Shakespearean Baseball Game” by Wayne and Shuster, and “Molly and James” by Sheila Walsh.

Tickets are free but registration is required. Once registered, information for receiving a link in advance of the performance will be sent by email. Register by visiting Visit darienlibrary.org, or darienarts.org to register. Call 203-655-8683 with questions.

Live, virtual series starting

The Westport Country Playhouse is launching a live virtual series titled “Story Hour with Jenny” March 14, and continuing April 11, May 16 and June 6, with two live readings each day. This includes a morning session at 10 a.m., and an evening session at 6:30 p.m. Jenny Nelson, who is the Roz and Bud Siegel director of education and community engagement at the Playhouse, will lead the one hour sessions via Zoom.

The series will also consist of interactive readings of social justice picture books for children in kindergarten through third grade.

Each session, including a picture book and activity packet, is $40 per family. There is also a pay what you can option for a minimum of $10. Enrollment is open three weeks prior to each session. The enrollment is limited, and is first come, first serve.

Visit https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org, call (203) 227-4177, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org to register.

Rotary Club donates $1,075 to Homes with Hope

The Westport Rotary Club recently donated $1,075 to Homes with Hope, a Westport-based non-profit organization in support of its after-school academic program, known as ASAP, as part of the club’s COVID-19 Community Response Grant Program.

Astronomical Society hosting planetary imaging expert

The Westport Astronomical Society is hosting Damien Peach, a planetary imaging expert, for a talk, “High Resolution Astrophotography,” at 8 p.m. on March 16, via Zoom.

Peach will discuss high-resolution astrophotography, including the moon and planets. Peach will also cover a wide range of information from the basics of choosing a suitable telescope and camera, to guidance on how to get the best results from the equipment people have. The organization will not be opening its observatory for the event.

Peach is an astrophotographer, British amateur astronomer, lecturer and author.

The event will also be livestreamed on the organization’s YouTube channel.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions, and be a part of the live meeting.

Book shop hosts its next artists

Artist Norm Siegel will be the Westport Book Shop’s art exhibit for this month.

The exhibit is open to the public during the business’s recently expanded business hours. It’s open noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The business is located at 23 Jesup Road in Westport.

Siegel specializes in trompe l’oeil and photorealistic paintings, including a series of paintings of famous, and rare book editions, so realistically rendered that people will be tempted to try to turn the painted pages.

The business’s “Drew Friedman Art Place” is an area of the store dedicated to exhibiting the work of community artists year-round, on a rotating basis. Miggs Burroughs, a Trustee of the Drew Friedman Community Arts Center, and a founding member of the Artists Collective of Westport, is curating the exhibits, which will change monthly.

Green’s Farms Church observing pandemic anniversary

Members and friends of Green’s Farms Church, in Westport, plan to hold a special ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID on March 13, at 7 p.m. at Veterans Green.

The event will feature 2000 luminaria, bagpipes, and a brief service of dedication to honor those who died . All people are welcome to reflect, walk among the lights, or view them from their car, and light their own LED luminaria. The display will remain in place for 24 hours.

Art history presentation focuses on Norman Rockwell

“A Norman Rockwell” Art History Presentation with Lisa Arnold” is taking place March 12, at 2 p.m.

Email cjegan@westonct.gov to register.

Staples High School players presenting ‘Dracula’

The Staples High School Players are performing “Dracula” by Bram Stoker, on March 14, at 6 p.m. via a free livestream at www.wwptfm.org.

Listeners who missed the performances of the Players’ two previous radio shows can catch the rebroadcast of “Little Women” March 21, at 6 p.m., and the rebroadcast of “Sorry, Wrong Number” March 21, at 7:10 p.m.