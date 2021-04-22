Community news: Household hazardous waste collection this weekend and more

First summer open call announced

MoCA Westport announced its first Summer Open Call, a juried exhibition open to all emerging, mid-career and established visual artists over the age of 18.

Applications will be accepted on the art museum’s website at mocawestport.org.

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. May 21. Exhibiting artists will be announced May 28.

Max Teicher and Emily White of Gagosian Gallery, NYC, (New York City,) will be the distinguished jurists and curators.

All mediums will be considered, and there are no size limitations for the entries. Artists are required to submit digital image samples of five to 10 works of art, as well as a resumé and brief artist statement.

In-person drop off is 9 a.m. to noon on June 13 and 14.

Contact Liz Leggett, director of exhibitions at the art museum, at liz@mocawestport.org, or 203-222-7070 for more information.

Westport Woman’s Club hosting annual art show

The Westport Woman’s Club is going to host its annual Art Show from 2 to 6 p.m. on May 22 and 23, indoors at the organization’s clubhouse, located at 44 Imperial Ave, in Westport.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public. Masks will be required, and attendance will be limited amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is curated by Artist Miggs Burroughs, and features a variety of local artists. Event co-chairs are Jo Fuchs Luscombe, and Leah Scherzer. Participating artists will donate a portion of sales from their art to fund the club’s community service grants, scholarships and programs.

The artists for the show include: Nina Bentley, Amy Bock, Trace Burroughs, Susan Fehlinger, Judith Orseck Katz, Tom Kretsch, Susan Leggitt, Kerry Long, Michael Ledner, Carole McClintock, Bernard Perry, Jon Puzzuoli, Katherine Ross and Jo Titsworth. There artwork will be available for purcase. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted for purchases, as well as charitable donations to the Woman’s Club.

Sponsors for the show include: The Drew Friedman Community Art Center, and New York Artist JoMarie Dilorio who is donating an original piece of art titled: “Sunflowers Basking,” that will be given via a drawing to an Art Show attendee.

Visit “Community Services” on www.westportwomansclub.org for more information about the Westport Woman’s Club Community Service outreach.

Police department participating in prescription drug take back day

The Westport Police Department is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Westport Center for Senior Activites, at 21 Imperial Ave.

The collection site cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills, or patches. The service is free, and anonymous, no questions asked.

Vape pens where the batteries can be removed, can be disposed of at the event. Vape pens where batteries cannot be removed won’t be accepted.

Visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/ for more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, or about the event.

A year-round collection bin is located in the lobby of the police department’s headquarters, at 50 Jesup Road in Westport. Prescription drugs can be properly disposed in the bin at any time.

Domestic Violence Task Force collecting supplies

The Westport Domestic Violence Task Force is collecting supplies for the two Domestic Violence Crisis safehouses that serve area residents and DVCC clients in the community. The initiative began April 19 and ends April 25.

The DVCC is the only domestic violence agency serving Stamord, Norwalk, Westport, New Canaan, Darien, Wilton and Weston.

Contactless pickup arrangements can be made by emailing Task Force Co-Chair Jillian Cabana at wdvtf06880@gmail.com.

Along with providing a safe, and confidential shelter for victims of intimate partner violence, and their children, the DVCC aids with basic needs such as food, clothing, and personal items.

The safe houses need car seats in new or like new condition with tags still attached to check expiration date, strollers, diapers, wipes, lotions, baby wash and new bottles.

If a person, or someone that someone knows is in need of assistance, help can be reached via the 24 hour hotline, 1-888-774-2900 and additional information can be found on the DVCC website, www.dvccct.org.

Westport household hazardous waste day scheduled

Westport’s free and annual Household Hazardous Waste Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon on April 24 at the Greens Farm Railroad Station, Parking Lot #1 on New Creek Road.

The event is designed to provide residents with a safe option to keep household hazardous wastes out of municipal solid waste streams, and protect land, and water from potential contamination.

Visit the town’s public works’ website for a list of accepted items, guidance on how to dispose it and more information. The department can also be reached at 203-341-1793.

Propane tanks, ammunition, flares, explosives, and commercial and hazardous waste aren’t accepted.

Antifreeze, motor oil, batteries of any type, fluorescent bulbs, compact fluorescent bulbs, and electronics can also be recycled at the Westport Transfer Station, located at 300 Sherwood Island Connector, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.