Community news: Holiday events happening in Westport and more
The Westport Country Playhouse Youth Council is presenting its “Winter Fun Fest” to benefit the non-profit organization, the Homes with Hope Inc. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Pictured are Westport Country Playhouse Youth Council members: Top row, from the left to the right: Nate Cohen, Sofia Schaffer, Ethan Smith, Cessa Lewis, Henry Carson, and Kate Davitt; and: Bottom row from the left to the right: Shea Frimmer, Charly Peter, Sophia DelGaudio, and Joelle Singer Jensen.
Featured ornament artist in Westport Amy Kaplan recently donated at the Westport Museum for History & Culture, a 2021 ornament for the Heritage Tree in Westport at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, joining the company of additional town artists like Stevan Dohanos, and Leonard Everett Fisher, who have also given an ornament for the universal holiday tree. Kaplan's ornament is shown.
The Voices Café live music venue in Fairfield County is presenting singer, and songwriter, and folk musicians Ash(ley) & Eric, and The Whispering Tree, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m., and the show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Ash(ley) & Eric are shown.
Artist donates ornament for heritage tree
