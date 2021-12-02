Community news: Holiday events happening in Westport and more

Featured ornament artist in Westport, Amy Kaplan, recently donated a 2021 ornament for the Heritage Tree at the Westport Museum for History and Culture. She joins other town artists who have also given an ornament for the universal holiday tree.

Kaplan’s ornament represents the constant, but varied hues of the sky, sound, river and shore. Kaplan was originally a textile designer, and a colorist for several major home furnishing manufacturers. She moved to Westport 20 years ago.

The tree is on display until the end of the year and is a highlight of the Westport Museum for History and Culture’s current holly days festivities. The tree celebrates winter holidays with the various ornaments ranging from the traditional to modern elements, and representing various artistic styles.

More than four decades ago, the Westport Museum for History and Culture, then Westport Historical Society, created a Heritage Holiday Tree to showcase local artists. The tree features ornaments by local artists including cartoonists Mel Casson and Randy Enos; artist and illustrator Stevan Dohanos, Hardie Gramatky, Howard Munce, Jim Sharpe, and Leonard Everett Fisher, who is also a stamp designer, and sculptors Jean Woodham and Hilda Kraus. Victoria Kann, who is the author and the illustrator of the “Pinkalicious” children’s books, and television show contributed an ornament in 2018.

The Westport Museum for History and Culture is located at 25 Avery Place.

Museum hosting second annual winter market

The Westport Museum for History and Culture is hosting its second annual Winter Outdoor Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The free event will feature local artisans, the gift shop at the museum, Santa Claus, and the new Westport Gingerbread Village display.

Visitors will also see local vendors, new exhibits like two holiday themed displays. Santa Claus will also be visiting the event. There will be additional family friendly displays.

The market is part of the museum’s Holly Days programs. Holly Days is being sponsored in 2021 by the LyonsPlain Architecture & Design architecture firm.

Police hosting a toy drive

The Westport Police Department Union in partnership with the Westport Police Benevolent Association are having their annual holiday toy drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Collected toys will be given to underprivileged children throughout Fairfield County and St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Weather permitting, Westport Police officers will accept new, unopened, and unwrapped toys, as well as cash donations, in the parking lot of the ASF Sports & Outdoors, located at 1560 Post Road East in Westport.

There will also be a toy collection box in the Westport Police Department lobby, at 50 Jesup Road, and the Toyota of Westport car dealership, at 777 Post Road East from now until Dec. 13.

Direct questions to Corporal Albert Nowinski via email at anowinski@westportct.gov or 203-341-6000.

The Westport Police Department thanks its donors in advance and wishes everyone a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season.

Church hosting a livestreamed concert

The Voices Café live music venue, at 10 Lyons Plain Road, is hosting folk musicians Ash(ley) and Eric, and The Whispering Tree. Doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The performance will also be streamed from The Unitarian Church at 10 Lyons Plains Road in Westport.

Purchase tickets at voicescafe.org. Seating will be assigned in the order of ticket purchase. General admission is $25 per person. Livestream tickets are also available at the link.

Everyone must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the show. Patrons will be asked to show proof of a vaccination. Masks will be required when attendees are not eating or drinking.

There will be a mix of concert and table seating. Food and beverages will be permitted.

Voices Café is part of the social justice ministry of The Unitarian Chuch in Westport.

Country Playhouse presenting ‘Winter Fun Fest’

The members of the Westport Country Playhouse Youth Council are presenting their “Winter Fun Fest” to benefit the non-profit organization, the Homes with Hope Inc. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The event will take place in the playhouse courtyard, and in the Lucille Lortel White Barn on the historic playhouse property at 25 Powers Court in Westport. It will feature winter-themed activities, a food truck, live musical performances, including games, story readings, a scavenger hunt, bingo, crafts, snacks and hot drinks.

Photos with Santa Claus will be $5, and may be scheduled by a reservation with limited availability.

A community food drive to benefit Homes with Hope and a toy drive for Toys for Tots will take place during “Winter Fun Fest.” Any guest, who is donating a non-perishable food item, new book, or toy to the mentioned charity drives at the event will be entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to a show in the Westport Country Playhouse 2022 season.

Admission to “Winter Fun Fest” is $5 for youth ages 4 to 18, $10 for adults, and $20 per household.

A limited number of tickets will be able to be purchased at the door, and are subject to availability. The snow date for “Winter Fun Fest” is at the same time on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Visit westportplayhouse.org/show/winterfunfest/ for photo reservations, and event details.

“Winter Fun Fest,” is scheduled in collaboration with the “Jingle Bell Rock & Outdoor Winter Market” to encourage the community to visit, shop and enjoy downtown Westport.

While outside of the playhouse, masks are encouraged though not required. Playhouse staff, and volunteers will be masked, and vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/ for updates about COVID-19 health, and safety protocols at the Playhouse.

Next support group meeting dates scheduled

The National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI Child and Adolescent Network CAN is having its next, and monthly meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89345648300, and enter Meeting ID identification number 893 4564 8300.

Contact Beth at 203-984-0123, or beth44es@gmail.com, or Vanessa at 203-970-4130, or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com for the meeting password, or to ask any questions.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI Child and Adolescent Network CAN is a support group for parents of children, teens and young adults under 21 with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. Parents come to the meeting from Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, Wilton and towns in the surrounding area.

Each meeting is free, confidential, safe, and led by trained volunteer facilitators, who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with the above concerns, with or without a diagnosis.