The movie “Footloose” is being shown at 7 p.m. Friday at the Remarkable Theater, 50 Imperial Ave. in Westport, in association with the Westport Rotary Club. The entrance fee for the event is $50 per car. Tickets are available at remarkabletheater.org. The Rotary Club is providing snacks.

International short film festival announced

The Short Cuts Film Festival and the Westport Library have announced that the 2021 international short film festival event will be screened live in the library’s Trefz Forum at 20 Jesup Road in Westport, and streamed online, Oct. 14, Nov. 4, and Nov. 18. The event is in its eleventh year, and its second year that the festival is partnering with the library for it. Two narrative, and animated programs will be included in the happening. A third documentary evening is also taking place. Short Cuts is curated from the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Fifteen films are chosen from the festival for Short Cuts.

Geoff Bailey, and Lucy Steuver, who are the co-directors of a film, “Death and the Lady,” being shown at the festival, as part of its lineup, Oct. 14, are also going to be live in the Trefz Forum for a discussion with producer Nancy Diamond after the screenings. A nominee in the Tribeca Film Festival’s Best Narrative Short Winner category, “The Kicksled Choir,” is also going to be included in the Short Cut Film Festival’s lineup, Oct. 14. At-home viewers will access the talkback via Zoom, and will also be able to ask questions.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/short-cuts-film-festival-october-14-tickets-167885278387 to purchase tickets for the Oct. 14, part of the festival.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/short-cuts-film-festival-november-4-tickets-168993479045 to purchase tickets for the Nov. 4, part of the festival.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/short-cuts-film-festival-november-18-documentaries-tickets-168994409829 to purchase tickets for the Nov. 18, part of the festival.

Visit JIB Productions website at https://www.jibproductions.org/, for additional information. Short Cuts is a program of the not-for-profit organization, JIB Productions, and a producer of the lunchtime series titled: “Play With Your Food.”

Workers union previously petition for election

United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 371, which is located in Westport, and which represents workers in the food, and retail industries throughout Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, and Vermont, recently petitioned for a Union Election, on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Dollar General in Barkhamsted. The election appears to be the first union election at a Dollar General store in Connecticut, and the second Dollar General election in the U.S. The benefits the Dollar General offers are far below the union standard, according to information from the union. The store is open on the Christmas, and Thanksgiving holidays. Workers do not receive holiday pay, according to the union. Local 371 is located at 290 Post Road West, PO Box 470 in Westport. Ronald M. Petronella, is the union’s president. The union’s phone number is (203) 226-4751. The union’s email address is contact@ufcw371.org. The Union’s website is https://ufcw371.org/.

Westport Museum for History and Culture re-opening

The Westport Museum for History and Culture is re-opening for in person visitors, and to the public, with the launching of new exhibits, a self-guided lantern tour, the return of Halloween events, and other occassions, beginning Oct. 1. Visitors can register for self-guided tour slots on the hour at the website for the happening at https://tinyurl.com/vvbkb6km. Ten people will be allowed to go on the tours per slot. Masks are required amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Museum for History and Culture is located at 25 Avery Place in Westport.