Community news: Flight director in Westport speaking about space visit

Westport Astronomical Society member and NASA Flight Director Dr. Bob Dempsey is presenting “Tales From The Trenches — When Things Go Wrong in Space,” which is the next talk in the Astronomical Society’s Virtual Free Lecture Science Series, at 8 p.m. Sept. 21, via a Zoom webinar, and alternatively as a YouTube Livestream. The Astronomical Society will not be opening its observatory for the event. Participants are encouraged to participate in the event, ask questions, and be a part of the live meeting.

History, culture center lecture exploring ancient Egypt, roaring 1920s

The Weston History and Culture Center, (formerly the Weston Historical Society) at 104 Weston Road in Weston, is having an in person, and livestreamed on Zoom lecture titled “Ancient Egypt and the Roaring 1920s: From Archaeology to Flapper Fashion” that will reveal the connection between Ancient Egypt, and the Roaring 1920s. Professor John Coleman Darnell and Dr. Colleen Darnell will be the guest presenter for the event, which takes place at 7 p.m., Sept. 29.

Admission is free and registration is required. Interested people will select the type of ticket they want to purchase for the event, when they register. Register at westonhistoricalsociety.org. Participants can choose if they are attending the event in person or via Zoom.

The Darnells will present how the public profile of the study of the subject of archaeology in Egypt in the 1920s changed with the discovery of Egyptian Pharoah King Tutankhamum’s tomb. With fascination with ancient Egypt already in an upward swing, the Darnells will discuss the excavation of Amarna, which is the captial city of Akhenaten.

Attendees can also support the History and Culture Center with a $5 suggested donation on the History and Culture Center’s website at westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Student athlete from Westport running college cross country

Tyler Wright, who is a senior accounting major at the Eastern Connecticut State University, is running men’s cross country this fall at the school, located in Willimantic.

Walk, run for Abilis scheduled

Abilis, a leader serving those with special needs in Fairfield County, in towns like Westport, is scheduled to celebrate 16 years of its family-friendly walk and run“friend raiser” and signature special event of the year, Oct. 17, at Greenwich Point Park.

Participants can walk or run in person, or participate virtually from anywhere in the world. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at the website for the event at abilis.us/walkrun. Registration is free for walkers. Registration is $40 for adult 5K runners, and $20 for runners ages 11 to 17.

The event supports the nonprofit organization’s programs, and is an annual celebration for the organization’s community. People who want to participate in the event are encouraged to wear their Walk, and Run for Abilis t-shirts, and team outfits, and costumes, and document their walk and run for Abilis photos, and videos by posting on all social media platforms using the hashtag, #WalkRunForAbilis.

Both in person, and virtual teams are encouraged to create team t-shirts, and costumes to build excitement, and camaraderie, and to wear in the weeks leading up to Oct. 17 or on their actual walk or run. Prizes for the most creative outfits will be awarded.

The event has an ambassador each year. This year’s ambassador is Andre DeNunzio. DeNunzio is part of the Norwalk LEAP transition program for young adults, and is currently in the employee training program at the coffee shop business Coffee for Good. Visit the organization’s website at www.abilis.us, or Facebook page at facebook.com/Abilisinc, or Twitter account at twitter.com/Abilis, or Instagram page at https://www.abilis.us/walkrun/ for more information. Also visit the organization for more details.

People who are interested in becoming a sponsor of the event should contact the organization’s director of development, Jennifer Flatow, at flatow@abilis.us, or 203-531-1881, ext. 161. Face coverings will be required for all attendees, over the age of 2. The organization is also celebrating its 70th year in 2021, and supports more than 800 individuals with special needs, and their families from birth throughout their lives.