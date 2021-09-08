Community news: Flight director in Westport speaking about space visit

Westport Astronomical Society member and NASA Flight Director Dr. Bob Dempsey is presenting “Tales From The Trenches — When Things Go Wrong in Space,” which is the next talk in the Astronomical Society’s Virtual Free Lecture Science Series, at 8 p.m. Sept. 21, via a Zoom webinar, and alternatively as a YouTube Livestream. The Astronomical Society will not be opening its observatory for the event. Participants are encouraged to participate in the event, ask questions, and be a part of the live meeting.