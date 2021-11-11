Community news: Earth Animal's mitten project underway, and more

The Earth Animal pet supply store in Westport is having its 14th Annual Mitten Project through Dec. 31.

People can buy mittens with a $5 donation, at the Earth Animal retail store at 925 Post Road East in Westport. They can then sign and put the mittens in the store’s windows.

The initiative focuses on the community’s health and wellness by raising funds to support the Connecticut Food Bank and the Foodshare social services organization.

Earth Animal has been dedicated to caring for animals, people and the planet since 1979. The commitment of the store’s employees to support families in the community heightens during times of crisis.

The mitten project in 2020 raised more than $38,000 for the cause. The focus in 2021 is on increasing efforts to address the elevated need of hunger, and reaching a higher goal.

Earth Animal will match every penny that has been donated from the event.

For information about how to donate, visit earthanimal.com or contact Merritt Goldstein, owner of Earth Animal at merritt@earthanimal.com.

Donations sought for Westport holiday program

The Westport Department of Human Services is again sponsoring its annual Holiday Giving Program for Westport residents.

Westport residents and organizations who wish to donate cash, checks, or gift cards to the program are invited to contribute to the “Family to Family Seasonal Holiday Giving Program” online at www.westportct.gov/donate. Contributions can be mailed to Westport Department of Human Services at Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport, CT 06880. Donations may also be dropped at Town Hall by appointment.

Westport residents facing financial difficulties can contact Human Services at 203-341-1050 or humansrv@westportct.gov for confidential assistance.

During the past two years, the coronavirus pandemic has increased local needs, with many working parents facing unemployment, underemployment, food insecurity, and chronic stress that is associated with providing for their families.

Contact Westport Department of Human Services Family Programs Coordinator Annette D’Augelli at adaugelli@westportct.gov, or 203-341-1183 with questions, or ideas to support the annual program.

One hundred percent of all donations from the program go directly to families, who qualify for financial assistance throughout each year, according to information from D’Augelli.

Westport real estate agent affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty

Jillian Klaff, who is a full-service Westport real estate agent has affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty brokerage company’s global luxury office, at 355 Riverside Ave. in Westport.

Klaff has 30 years of experience serving home buyers and sellers in the Westport area. Klaff also has her own real estate agency called Jillian Klaff Homes.

Contact Klaff at 203-858-2095, which is her mobile phone, 203-227-8424, which is her office phone, or at her email address at jillian.klaff@cbrealty.com.

Visit her webpage for Coldwell Banker or the website coldwellbankerhomes.com for more information.

Westport Police Department having Thanksgiving food drive

The Westport Police Department, in conjunction with TEAM Westport and Stop & Shop, will be hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Westport Police officers, and volunteers will accept non-perishable food items, and cash donations in front of the Stop & Shop, at 1790 Post Road East.

The suggested items for donations are: Canned meats, tuna, salmon, spam, canned cranberries, boxed stuffing, canned yams, canned corn, canned gravy, pasta, pasta sauces, chili, hot, and cold cereal, canned fruit, canned, and dry soups, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni, and cheese, rice, granola bars, pancake mix, syrup, mayonnaise, etc.

All donations will go to Homes with Hope, the Gillespie Center, the Westport food pantry, and the Westport Department of Human Services.

Homes with Hope is a Westport-based organization that is dedicated to ending homelessness, and providing independent living opportunities for its clients in Fairfield County.

The Gillespie Center is a shelter for single men and single women. The shelter typically operates at 100 percent capacity. Donations will help provide a meal to the resident clients during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Gillespie Center also provides food services to the resident clients, people who are at risk of homelessness, and people in need in the community.

Short cuts film festival concluding

Two short plays, “Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker,” and “My Father, the Mover,” are headlining the final installment of the Short Cuts Film Festival all documentary program at the Westport Library, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The Short Cuts program is rounded out by three additional short documentaries: “Change the Name,” “Unspoken,” and “The Unlikely Fan.”

A conversation with some of the directors will follow the showing of the diverse selection of the documentary films.

The films will be able to be viewed live in the Trefz Forum of the Westport Library, or people can watch them in their homes.

At-home viewers will be able to access the talkback event, via Zoom, and also ask questions.

The Westport Library is located at 20 Jesup Road in Westport.

The Short Cuts Film Festival is a program of the not-for-profit production company, JIB Productions. JIB Productions is the producer of the long running lunchtime series that is titled: “Play With Your Food.”

Visit jibproductions.org/shortcuts further information.

Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Westport store helps homeless animals

Lilly Pulitzer by Splash of Pink held a fundraiser at its store in Westport on Nov. 6. Ten percent of the proceeds from sales from the event went to support the PRAI for PAWS, the philanthropic arm of the PRAI Beauty business in New Canaan that helps homeless dogs throughout the world.

The Free the Shelters campaign of PRAI Beauty has helped more than 80,000 shelter animals in the U.S. and Canada find a home since 2017 and sponsors the adoption fees for rescue animals.

Splash of Pink is family-owned, and operated business in Westport, and New Canaan. They sell dog collars and leashes.