Community news: Drive-in concerts in Westport, and more

Supper and Soul drive-in concerts continuing

Tickets are now on sale for the next weekend of drive-in concerts.

The Westport-Weston-Chamber of Commerce, and the Westport Library announced the band, Dark Desert Eagles, will perform the music of the Eagles, on May 14 and 15.

The nationally touring act is staying close to home during the coronavirus pandemic, and will play Westport for the two nights bringing a recreation of the rock act, the Eagles, including Joe Walsh music, to the drive-in.

Tickets for each show are $150 per car with five people maximum per car. Tickets went on sale April 12, at 10 a.m. at www.westportwestonchamber.com/supper. The rain date for either show is May 16.

The business, Franny’s of Westport, is the sponsor. People who are interested in attending the event are asked to support local businesses by buying takeout food, and bringing it to the show(s) they are attending. It is unknown where things will be in terms of the pandemic come the fall 2021. The chamber, library and town will assess the situation as it relates to outdoor concerts. Hopefully things will have returned to normal by that time, and Supper and Soul will once again be held in the library’s Trefz Forum.

Great Westport Un-scavenger Hunt announced

CLASP Homes, and Keller Williams Luxury Realty of Westport have announced that the fundraiser, CLASP’s Great Westport un-scavenger Hunt, is going to be held rain, or shine April 24.

People interested in participating in the hunt can purchase tickets and then download the free goosechase app to their smartphone at https://www.goosechase.com/download/, and follow clues, take selfies and maybe even sing.

People can also practice on the app until the event goes live. Participants can wear a costume, bring props and even bring their dogs in a costume. Prizes will be offered.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets, and for more information.

HMG Strategy hosting digital roundtable

HMG Strategy is hosting a digital roundtable, April 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, powered by the cloud computing company Nutanix titled “How Financially Smart is Your Hybrid Cloud Strategy?”

Visit https://events.bizzabo.com/304309 to learn more about the event, and to register.

MoCA Westport appoints five new board of director members

The art museum, MoCA Westport, has appointed five new members to its board of directors. They are: Paul Efstathiou, the director of contemporary art at the Hollis Taggart Gallery; Elizabeth Gorayeb, executive director of the Wildenstein Plattner Institute; Pamela Hovland, senior critic at the Yale School of Art and graphic designer; Jennifer Kanfer, an accomplished leader in community outreach and event planning and Samantha Yanks, an award winning editor and branding expert.

Preschool screening for 2021-2022 school year

The Westport Public Schools will be conducting screenings to identify preschool children who are “at risk” for learning under the Federal and Local Title I eligibility criteria. Screenings are by appointment only. Contact Diane Marcinowski, a school counselor for the Stratford Public Schools, at 203-341-1712 to make an appointment. Contact Michele Pollock, a staff member at Stepping Stones Preschool, at 203-341-1765 to ask questions, about Title I, or to learn more about Stepping Stones Preschool.

‘Telling Mlima’s Tale’ story premiered

Westport Country Playhouse’s “From Concept to Curtain” virtual documentary series, “Telling Mlima's Tale,” premiered April 15, at 7 p.m., on the Playhouse’s website (westportplayhouse.org) and Youtube channel (WestportPlayhouse), free-of-charge.

“Telling Mlima’s Tale” is about an elephant named Mlima, and his tusks. The story was the second presentation in the theater’s series. The first was “In the Heights: Beyond el Barrio,” in February. More videos in the “From Concept to Curtain” series will be announced soon.

Visit westportplayhouse.org to purchase tickets for the Playhouse’s virtual season, leave a message on the box office voicemail at 203-227-4177, or email at boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Playhouse campus remains closed. All dates, titles and artists are subject to change.

‘In the City’ Rowayton Arts Center open call to artists

Online submissions are now being accepted in an Open Call to Artists for “In the City,” which will be on display at the Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) from May 23 through June 20. The new all media show is open to all artists interested in exhibiting their artwork with a nod to the theme of urban life. The deadline is April 23. Accepted artists will be notified by April 30.

Visit the RAC website rowaytonarts.org for the prospectus, and other information for submitting entries online. The Chair for the show is Bruce Horan and the Co-chair is Joel Flora. The judge for the exhibition is Amy Simon, owner of Amy Simon Fine Art, located at 123 Post Road East in Westport.

Volunteers sought for cleanup event

Westport Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Clean-up Westport Day on April 24.

The Parks Advisory Committee will be focusing its efforts at Riverside Park and Grace Salmon Park. Any resident interested in joining may show up at 9:30 a.m.at these locations.

Groups should specify the time and location of their clean-up efforts by calling the Westport Parks and Recreation Department at 203-341-5091 prior to April 16. At the conclusion of the event, the Town will collect bagged garbage and debris from the adopted spots.

Due to COVID-19, mask wearing and social distancing guidance should be followed.