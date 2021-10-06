Community news: Dogs allowed at Compo Beach in Westport, and more

Dogs are allowed at Compo Beach in Westport through March 31, 2022. The information went into effect Oct. 1.

Dogs are prohibited from the pavilion, playground and walkways at the beach, according to the animal control enforcement, and leash restriction in the town. All dogs must be leashed in all areas of the park in the beach, except in the designated off leash area of the beach, South of the Pavilion, including the South Beach at the Compo Beach in Westport. Off leash regulations are posted at the entrance to the off leash area of the beach park.

People are required by law to pick up their dog’s feces. Violation of the above regulations is subject to a $77 fine.

Westport Library presenting professor, author

The Westport Library is hosting Professor Lewis A. Grossman, and a discussion about his new book titled “Choose Your Medicine: Freedom of Therapeutic Choice in America,” at 7 p.m., Oct. 12.

Grossman is a professor of law, and an affiliate professor of history at the American University in Washington, D.C. He has previously been a law, and public affairs fellow at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., and a visiting professor at the Cornell University Law School in Ithaca, N.Y.

Register for a seat in the library’s Trefz Forum, or to watch the event from home, and purchase a signed copy of the book at the website for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lewis-a-grossman-on-choose-your-medicine-tickets-166531637611. The library is located at 20 Jesup Road in Westport. Grossman is also a graduate of the Westport Public School district.

Debate interactive, moderated

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, and the Westport Library are having an interactive, and moderated debate for the community at noon, Oct. 12, for the 2021 election season. The event will take place live in the library at 20 Jesup Road in Westport.

A limited number of free tickets were available beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 for people who would like to watch the debate in person, and in a socially distant manner. All attendees must remain masked as per the town’s mask mandate for people to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debate will be televised live on the town’s public access television station Channel 79. People will also be able to watch the debate via a livestream on the Vimeo video social media platform. The debate will also be recorded, and archived for later viewing.

Both First and Second Selectman candidates from all running political parties — Republicans Jen Tooker and Andrea Moore, Democrats Jonathan Steinberg and Candice Savin, and independents TJ Elgin and Louis D’Onofrio — will be attending, and have agreed to the format for the debate. The chamber’s executive director Matthew Mandell will be the moderator of the debate.

Visit the chamber’s website for the debate at www.westportwestonchamber.com/debate2021 for further information about the tickets, and the livetreaming.

Concert to benefit CLASP Homes

The Fairfield Theatre Company is hosting a concert of Motown and soul music to benefit CLASP Homes, featuring the philanthropic organization Band Central on Oct. 15.

A pre-party will be at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening for the concert at 7 p.m. and the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40, and include access to the pre-party in the foyer and the art gallery of the theater, where art and ceramic work from CLASP residents will be displayed. Lite bites of food will be served from businesses including, Little Pub and Cafe Transilvania.

Purchase tickets at fairfieldtheatre.org, or by calling 203-319-1404.

CLASP Homes of Westport, is a local non-profit organization that serves men and women with autism and intellectual disabilities. The organization provides care, support, and inspiration to 85 residents, who are living in its group homes throughout Fairfield County, along with enrichment programming at the Daniel E. Offutt Arts and Education Community Center in Bridgeport.

Visit clasphomes.org for more information. Also visit fairfieldtheatre.org for the latest information about the venue’s COVID-19 policy regarding entry requirements.

We Do Walkways Program offering senior citizens help

The Westport Department of Human Services Commission for Senior Services is offering senior citizens a list of middle and high school students, who are willing to help the citizens with outdoor tasks as part of the department’s We Do Walkways Program for its Fall/Winter Cleanup informal event. There is a suggested fee for the work of $10 per hour.

Students who are interested in helping a senior citizen in need, and earning extra money, can contact the department at 203-341-1050, or email humansrv@westportct.gov. Written permission from a parent, or guardian for each of the students is necessary. Senior citizens, who need assistance can also contact the department at 203-341-1050.