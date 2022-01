The Westport Library, the Wakeman Town Farm, and the Westport Farmers Market are presenting a series, “Dinner Disrupted: How We Eat.”

The program kicks off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Westport Libray, at 20 Jesup Road. It will feature a conversation with Paco Underhill, a market researcher and author of the book titled “How We Eat: The Brave New World of Food and Drink.”

The program reveals the future of food: how the general city is becoming countrified with the rise of farmers markets, and rooftop farms, how supermarkets are using their parking lots to grow food, and host community events, and how marijuana farmers, who have been using artificial light to grow a crop for years, have developed a playbook so mainstream merchants, and farmers across the world can grow food in an uncertain future.

The program is available in person in the Westport Library’s Trefz Forum, or through a Zoom link.

Visit eventbrite.com/e/dinner-disrupted-how-we-eat-tickets-228950275437 to register.

“Dinner Disrupted: How We Eat” is a series previously created in partnership with libraries in Fairfield and New Haven counties. The series engages patrons in collective discussions, and actions that are focused on also engaging residents to play a more active role in their food system.

The Wakeman Town Farm, at 134 Cross Highway in Westport, is inviting participants to an event at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 to expand on themes explored during Underhill’s presentation.

Visit eventbrite.com/e/talks-around-the-farm-table-how-we-eat-tickets-231103475717 to register.

Christmas tree recycling program underway

People can bring their natural Christmas trees to the Westport Farmers Market at the Gilbertie’s Herbs and Garden Center in Westport on Thursday for the Action Waste Solution’s tree recycling program.

The program is another option to disposing Christmas trees in a burn pile or a landfill.

Hundreds of trees are turned into usable compost every year, according to Action Waste Solutions co-founder Nicole LaRiccia.

Trees of any size will be accepted in their natural state, without ornaments or garland. A suggested donation of $10 is welcome, but not necessary.

Action Waste Solutions will also waive the $25 set-up fee for anyone who brings a used tree and signs up for the home or office composting program.

The Westport Farmers Market takes place every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gilbertie’s Herbs and Garden Center at 7 Sylvan Lane in Westport.

Visit westportfarmersmarket.com for more information. Find the market on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Weston Historical Society extends 1920s exhibit’s duration

The Weston Historical Society has extended its run of its 1920s “Weston Slept While the Nation Roared: Life in the Twenties” exhibit through Jan. 23.

The exhibit will explore the events that took place around the world during the 1920s, and how Weston slowly emerged from an agricultural society to one that became a refuge from life of the general city.

Its highlights include authentic 1920s clothing from the Darnell Collection, and the PVH Archive courtesy of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, original artwork by artist of the period, and Weston resident, James Daugherty, courtesy of The Friends of James Daugherty Foundation, Inc, 1920s songwriters Mel Kaufman, and Frank Silver memorabilia, and vintage radios from the period in history.

The exhibit is open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The Historical Society is located at 104 Weston Road. It is accessed from High Acre Road.

There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. Admission is free to Weston Historical Society members.

Masks will be required for all visitors, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Snow cancellations will be posted at westonhistoricalsociety.org, and on Facebook.

Visit westonhistoricalsociety.org for more information. Email info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, or call 203-226-1804 to donate.

Book shop announces January artist exhibit

Literary and visual artist Diane Meyer Lowman is the Westport Book Shop’s guest art exhibitor for January in the Drew Friedman Art Place, which is dedicated to exhibiting the artwork of community artists on a rotating basis year round.

Lowman’s art exhibit includes nine original haiku poems.

Each of the poems are superimposed on a photograph taken by Lowman. The photos are mostly of Westport or nearby.

Lowman is also a poet, author and essayist. She was named Westport’s first poet laureate in July 2019.

The book shop is located at 23 Jesup Road. The art exhibit is open to the public during the shop’s business hours.

The exhibitions change monthly and are curated by The Artists Collective of Westport.

Astronomical society hosts talk on Magellanic Clouds

Clare Burhenne, a Westport Astronomical Society member and Rutgers University Ph.D. student, is the next speaker in the Astronomical Society’s online science lecture series.

Burhenne will be speaking at 8 p.m. on Jan. 18. The lecture will be titled: “Physical Properties and History of the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds.”

The lecture will be hosted as a Zoom webinar and YouTube livestream.

Audience members will be able to ask questions and participate in the live meeting.

The Astronomical Society’s observatory and classroom will be closed.

Burhenne is originally from Fairfield. She and her family have been members of the Astronomical Society for almost 10 years.