Community news: Coffee shop reopens and more

‘Oh Brother, Not Another Holiday Special!’

Brothers Miggs and Trace Burroughs and their guest stars are bringing humor, and holiday cheer to the holiday season with the program “Oh Brother, Not Another Holiday Special” on at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Visit the library’s website to register for the streamed event.

‘A Merry Little Christmas Carol’

The Westport Country Playhouse, and WSHU Public Radio present the play “A Merry Little Christmas Carol” free of charge, and on audio, at noon Saturday. The play will then be on the radio station, Dec. 26. For frequencies, and locations visit whsu.org in the About Us drop-down menu part of the website.

Hwang appointed Senate Ranking Leader for state committee

Connecticut state Sen. Tony Hwang has been appointed Senate Ranking Leader for the state’s Public Health Committee in the Connecticut General Assembly.

Local sculptor with Weston studio an Artist of the Year

Jesse Nusbaum has been selected as a winner of the Artist of the Future award by the Contemporary Art Curator Magazine. The award honors the most talented artists who will most likely shape the future of the art world, and who showcase the distinct voices of a new generation of artists. Winners were chosen from over 10,000 artists worldwide.

Visit: www.JesseNusbaum.com for more information about Nusbaum.

Human services accepting donations for the Westport Warm Up Fund

The Westport Department of Human Services is currently accepting donations for its “Westport Warm-Up Fund” that helps residents in need heat their homes this winter. Tax-deductible gifts are accepted online at www.westportct.gov/donate or by mail to Westport Warm-Up Fund, Department of Human Services, Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport CT 06880. For more information about the department’s work with all residents to provide resources, programs, and services including income-based financial assistance, short term counseling and personal enrichment activities, or to request assistance, visit www.westportct.gov or contact 203-341-1050 or Humansrv@westportct.gov.

Coffee shop reopens

Coffee An’ Donut Shop has re-opened at 343 Main St. in Westport. The business had previously announced it was closing “out of an abundance of caution,” to mitigate exposure of the coronavirus, and “ensure the safety and well-being” of the business’s customers, staff, and greater community, but re-opened the week of Dec. 10.

Westport Museum Gift Store

The Westport Museum for History and Culture, 25 Avery Place in Westport has a gift shop that can be accessed by appointment until 5 p.m. Dec. 23. Ornaments and Westport-themed gifts are available for purchase. The shop also has a gift wrapping service by drop off. The shop also has a limited selection of items for pick up online. Visit virtualhistorywestport.org or contact 203-222-1424, and choose #1. Also visit virtualhistorywestport.org for more information.

Local top student named a Coca-Cola Scholar Semi-finalist

Staples High School senior Daria Maya has been named a Semifinalist for the 2021 Class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. She is part of 1,609 total high school seniors to be selected out of 99,403 seniors from across the country who submitted applications for the program. Selections were based on the students’ academic excellence, leadership and service they demonstrated in school and in the community. The seniors are now in competition for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000. Maya is now in the next round of the selection process for the program to be a scholar in it, and obtain the $20,000 college scholarship.

DPW issues snow plowing reminders for snowstorm

The Westport Department of Public Works (DPW) reminds residents of the town to slow down and use extra caution when driving in winter conditions and particularly when they are near snowplows. The department has also provided answers to some frequently asked questions about the town’s snow plowing policy and procedures.

The streets are plowed and sanded in order of priority with main roads first.

All snowplows angle to the driver’s right and cannot avoid pushing the snow in front of a driveway. The homeowner is responsible for access to his or her driveway.

Never follow a plow too close or attempt to pass one. Passing snowplows or driving aggressively can be dangerous for a number of reasons.

Businesses are responsible for keeping all sidewalks along their property clear of snow and ice.

The town repairs or replaces only mailboxes and/or posts that are struck by a plow blade. Usually a paint mark or tire tracks are evidence of a mailbox strike.

The town prohibits plow contractors from pushing snow from driveways or parking lots onto town streets.

Contact the Westport Department of Public Works at (203) 341-1120 with any questions.