Community news: Choral group to premiere a local composition and more
The Westport Country Playhouse is accepting applications for its 2022 Woodward Internship Program. A previous props, and scenic panting, intern in two of the in-person opportunities for the program, is shown.
The Westport Country Playhouse has elected five people to its Board of Trustees, bringing the total trustees on the governing authority to 33 people. The new trustees are: Tom Coppola, shown, of New York, N.Y., Diane DelVecchio of Stamford, Tracey Knight Narang of Westport, Alison K. Smith of Wilton, and Stafford W. Thomas, Jr. of Shelton.
The Westport Library is presenting an in-person, and Zoom “My Millionaire,” musical based on writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer, Samuel Langhorne Clemens, Mark Twain’s short story, “The Million Pound Bank Note,” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. Composer Barbara Backlar Reis, shown, in collaboration with writer Nancy Becklean Tobin, will present songs, and commentary from their previous collaboration.
Choral Chameleon premiering local choral work
The Unitarian Church in Westport is hosting the New York City Choral Chameleon Ensemble whose members will premiere Rev. Edward Thompson’s “Step Into the Night” at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26. Thompson is the church’s minister of music and a local composer.