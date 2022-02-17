Community news: Choral group to premiere a local composition and more

The Unitarian Church in Westport is hosting the New York City Choral Chameleon Ensemble whose members will premiere Rev. Edward Thompson’s “Step Into the Night” at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26. Thompson is the church’s minister of music and a local composer.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. The rain date is March 5.

The work is a 12-movement choral piece with a jazz quartet. Saxophonist Jeff Walton and the Brad Whiteley Trio will play with the ensemble.

Tickets and more information are available online at uuwestport.org/choralchameleon.

The Church is located at 10 Lyons Plains Road in Westport.

All people are welcome.

Westport Country Playhouse accepting internship applications

The Westport Country Playhouse is accepting applications for its 2022 Woodward Internship Program.

The program is for theater career aspirants. Late composer Stephen Sondheim is among the program’s alumni.

Interns enhance their professional skills, and gain on the job experience, working directly with Playhouse senior staff during the summer.

In-person internship opportunities are available in company management, development, education, marketing, props and scenic painting, stage management, and wardrobe. Interns will attend weekly seminars in addition to their respective departments.

The program will run from May 28 through Aug. 21.

Stage management and wardrobe internships will begin on May 21.

There is a $560 stipend per week. Housing will be provided.

The application deadline is March 11.

Visit westportplayhouse.org/education/internapplication to apply.

The Playhouse supports Staples High School’s internship program in addition to the Woodward internships. The program at the high school is designed for seniors to gain a comprehensive overview of an organization, and obtain real world experience for four weeks prior to their high school graduation.

Kindergarten registration open

Kindergarten registration is open in the Westport Public School district for the 2022-2022 school year.

Parents with children who turn 5 on, or before Jan. 1, 2023, should register them as soon as possible, the district announced.

All registration information is located on the district’s website under the Kindergarten Registration link.

Guardians are invited to attend a virtual informational meeting about kindergarten in Westport from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on March 16.

Families will be able to access the Zoom webinar.

An orientation session will occur at the children’s elementary school in May. Parents and guardians will have an opportunity to hear more details about kindergarten from teachers and other staff members at that time.

A school specific invitation will be sent to all registered kindergarten families.

Contact Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice’s office at 203-341-1026 for more assistance.

Westport Country Playhouse elects five to its Board of Trustees

The Westport Country Playhouse elected five people to its Board of Trustees, bringing the total trustees on the governing authority to 33.

The new trustees are: Tom Coppola, of New York, N.Y.; Diane DelVecchio, of Stamford; Tracey Knight Narang, of Westport; Alison K. Smith, of Wilton; and Stafford W. Thomas, Jr., of Shelton.

Visit westportplayhouse.org for information and tickets.

The Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court in Westport.

Westport Library to present ‘My Millionaire’ musical

The Westport Library is presenting “My Millionaire,” an original musical based on Mark Twain’s short story, “The Million Pound Bank Note.” It will be performed in person and on Zoom at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27.

An audience discussion will follow the performance, facilitated by local writer and workshop instructor Jan Bassin.

Composer Barbara Backlar Reis, in collaboration with writer Nancy Becklean Tobin, will present songs, and commentary from their previous collaboration.

Register at westportlibrary.org/event/my-millionaire-the-currency-of-love-an-original-performance-and-conversation.

Reis’ musicals have been produced at The Straight Wharf Theatre in Nantucket, Lucille Lortel’s White Barn in Westport, The Public Theatre in New York City, and the Fairfield Playhouse in Connecticut.

Tobin has written the book, and lyrics for a number of original musicals. Tobin has also authored short stories, and several children’s picture books.