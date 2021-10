The Weston History and Culture Center, Weston Historical Society, is having its second annual “Jack O’Lantern Stroll” from 2 to 5 p.m., Oct. 24, with a current call for carved pumpkins for the event. The event will take place at the Historical Society’s Coley Homestead. The sites are located at 104 Weston Road .

Prizes will be awarded to the top three hand-carved jack-o-lantern pumpkins, which will be voted on by people, who are attending the event, to see, who who wins its first, second, and third prize. Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for children ages 3 to 17. Children age 0 to 2 are free.

Visit the Historical Society’s website at westonhistoricalsociety.org to purchase the tickets.

Proceeds from the event will benefit operations, and programs at the Historical Society. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 20, to carve, and donate a jack-o-lantern pumpkin to put up on display at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d49aeaa2ea6f8c07-register. There is no fee for registration.

Pumpkin carvers, and donors will receive a free ticket to the stroll as a thank you for their participation. The pumpkins will be able to be dropped off between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m., the morning of the event.

The pumpkins should be carved no earlier than 72 hours before the event so that they arrive fresh, are not moldy, and last through the event.

The pumpkins will be put on display for all people to see when the Historical Society’s Coley Homestead is transformed into a celebration of autumn.

If there is severe, and inclement weather, the stroll will be rescheduled to Oct. 30. Tickets purchased for the original date of the event will be honored.

Contact the Historical Society at at info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, phone number 203-226-1804, or westonhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

Students representing high school at international youth leadership summit

Rebecca Schussheim, Lucia Wang and Tom Zhang will represent the Staples High School in Westport at the eighth edition of the “Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit,” Nov. 16, through Nov. 18, in Le Havre, France, following the students selection, and invitation to the happening. The education organization, the Institution Saint Joseph in France, has invited the students.

Astronomical society welcoming astrophysicist

The Westport Astronomical Society is welcoming NASA Research Astrophysicist Scott Guzewich for a free, and virtual science lecture titled, “Roving Mars with Curiosity and Perseverance, via Zoom, and alternatively on a livestream on the Astronomical Society’s YouTube Channel, at 8 p.m., on Tuesday. Attendees will be encouraged to participate, ask questions and be part of the live meeting. The Astronomical Society will not be opening its observatory for the event. NASA stands for National Aernautics and Space Administration. The agency is the civil space program, and global leader in space exploration in the U.S., according to its website, nasa.gov.

Westport Police Department promoting breast cancer awareness month

The Westport Police Department is promoting breast cancer awareness month, which is this month, the month of October. The color of the town seal on the department’s police car doors have been changed from black and gold to pink. The department extends its thanks to the Fleet Auto Supply business for donating the seals to the department for the happening.

The department is also showing its support for family members, or friends who have battled the disease. The department is also promoting breast cancer awareness education.

Many of the officers in the department, are also participating in the Pink Patch Project program that centers around pink versions of the public safety employees’ uniform patch, to further support the initiative. Officers are wearing the pink patches on their regular duty uniforms for the whole month. Officers in Westport are also authorized to wear a pink ribbon on their duty uniform to show their support for the cause.

Hours added for exhibit viewing

The Weston History and Culture Center, Weston Historical Society, has added Saturdays to its open fall hours to view its new exhibit titled “Weston Slept While the Nation Roared: Life in the Twenties.”

Starting on Saturday, and including Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, through the conclusion of 2021, the exhibit will be open from 1 to 4 p.m., on the days, at the History and Culture Center, and Historical Society’s 104 Weston Road property in Weston. The hours will exclude the Halloween holiday, Oct. 31, and the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Nov. 25 through Nov. 28. The exhibit will also be able to be visited by appointment.

A suggested donation per person will be $5. Admission will be free to members of the History and Culture Center.