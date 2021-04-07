Community news: Best Buddies hosting friendship weekend

7 1of7Connecticut based party planning company, Rock Paper Scissors Custom Events was recently looking to add something fresh, and philanthropic to add to their repertoire. That’s when the founders Rachel Lampen, and Kirsten Mitrakis came up with the novel idea of creating car based scavenger hunts that would benefit local nonprofit organizations. They now have five local routes, with more to be released this month, the month of April. Each hunt costs $10 per vehicle with 50 percent going to the chosen charity.Contributed photoShow MoreShow Less 2of7Nineteen students have been honored with the distinction of graduating with High Honors from the Staples High School Class of 2021. A student is designated with “High Honors” if his/her academic grade point average falls in the top 4 percent of the graduating class that they are in. Here is group one of the students with principals. Left to right are: Gary Lu, Carolyn Everett, Emma Dantas, Claire Redmer, Claire Lee, Sophia Lauterbach, Hanna Even, Simon Rubin, Assistant Principal Patrick Micinilio and Principal Stafford Thomas, Jr.Contributed photoShow MoreShow Less 3of7Nineteen students have been honored with the distinction of graduating with High Honors from the Staples High School Class of 2021. A student is designated with "High Honors" if his/her academic grade point average falls in the top 4 percent of the graduating class that they are in. Here is group two of the students. Left to right are: Samantha Webster, Nasir Wynsruit, Andrea Bautista, Henry Portman, Charlotte Zhang, Rishabh Mandayam, Teagan Smith, Alexander Toglia, Elana Atlas and Konur Norberg.Contributed photoShow MoreShow Less 4of7The Staples High School Amati Chamber Orchestra recently pre-records the song “American Landscape.”Contributed photoShow MoreShow Less 5of7 6of7Coleytown Elementary School students recently stand with their yard sign artwork among a field of signs from other Westport elementary schools.Contributed photoShow MoreShow Less 7of7 Best Buddies hosting ‘Friendship Weekend’ Best Buddies Connecticut is having a “Friendship Weekend: An Art + Sole Experience” April 24, and April 25, in the parking lot of Staples High School, 70 North Ave. in Westport. Visit www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org for more information. Visit www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/connecticut to register. Staples High School announces graduates with high honors The following 19 students are the Class of 2021 High Honors honorees at Staples High School in Westport: Atlas Elana Rose, Bautista, Andrea, Dantas, Emma Alexis, Even, Hannah Carmela, Everett, Carolyn Hyo-Jeong, Lauterbach, Sophia Carine, Lee, Claire Suna, Lu, Gary Keran, Mandayam, Rishabh Chokkamaman, Montoya, Max William, Nordberg, Konur Erik, Portman, Henry Charles, Redmer, Claire Juliana, Rubin,Simon Abraham, Smith, Teagan Rae, Toglia, Alexander Michael, Webster, Samantha Jade, Wynruit, Nasir Isaiah, Zhang, Charlotte Chenyi. Westport Young Woman’s League hosting run, walk The Westport Young Woman’s League is hosting its 42nd Minute Man Race run and walk, in its first ever virtual format beginning April 25, and going through May 1 from anywhere. Online registration is now open, and may be accessed by also visiting the league’s website, its Facebook page or through active.com. Visit wywl.com/grants for more information and to see the 25 organizations the league gave to last spring. HMG Strategy holding second leadership summit HMG Strategy, a world leading platform located at 191 Post Road West in Westport, is hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit April 13. Visit https://hmgstrategy.com/events/cio-summits to learn more, and to register. HMG Strategy is also hosting a digital roundtable powered by the Zylo Saas Management Platorm, April 14. Visit https://events.bizzabo.com/301287 to learn more, and to register. Trinity Southport presenting New York jazz ensemble The Curtis Nowosad Quartet is performing a rare local area concert on the Trinity Episcopal Church front lawn, 651 Pequot Ave., at the corner of Center Street in Southport. April 24, at 3 p.m. The event is open to all members of the community regardless of their religious affiliation. Purchase tickets at www.trinitysouthport.org/music. Visit eventbrite.com to register. Tax credit program accepting applications The 2021 Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program is currently accepting applications for municipal and tax exempt organizations, Westport Director of Human Services Elaine Daignault announced. Visit the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services website at http://www.ct.gov/DRS, and search for 2021 Neighborhood Assistance Act program for further information about the program. Staples Music presenting ‘America’s Voices’ The Staples High School Music Department, and Westport Public Schools are presenting “America’s Voices” to third grade through fifth grade Westport students this week. It features different contributions in a variety of arts. Visit staplesmusic.org for more information. Candidates sought for library board of trustees The Westport Library and Westport’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM) are seeking candidates for the library’s board of trustees. Visit www.westportlibrary.org for more information about the role of the library board of trustees. Email a resume, and a letter of interest to Robin Powell, library executive assistant, at rpowell@westportlibrary.org by April 19. Staples free school fund scholarships available Applications for college scholarships from the Staples Free School Fund for the 2021-2022 school year are available online at www.StaplesFreeSchool.org through May 7. The school is located at 515 Morehouse Road in Easton. Also visit www.StaplesFreeSchool.org for details. Scholarships granted for the 2020-2021 school year totaled $35,000. Easton Arts Council presenting online art shows The Easton Arts Council’s annual Youth Art Show is available for viewing online at www.eastonartscouncil.org, with 64 total entries.