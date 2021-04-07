Community news: Best Buddies hosting friendship weekend

Best Buddies hosting ‘Friendship Weekend’

Best Buddies Connecticut is having a “Friendship Weekend: An Art + Sole Experience” April 24, and April 25, in the parking lot of Staples High School, 70 North Ave. in Westport. Visit www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org for more information. Visit www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/connecticut to register.

Staples High School announces graduates with high honors

The following 19 students are the Class of 2021 High Honors honorees at Staples High School in Westport: Atlas Elana Rose, Bautista, Andrea, Dantas, Emma Alexis, Even, Hannah Carmela, Everett, Carolyn Hyo-Jeong, Lauterbach, Sophia Carine, Lee, Claire Suna, Lu, Gary Keran, Mandayam, Rishabh Chokkamaman, Montoya, Max William, Nordberg, Konur Erik, Portman, Henry Charles, Redmer, Claire Juliana, Rubin,Simon Abraham, Smith, Teagan Rae, Toglia, Alexander Michael, Webster, Samantha Jade, Wynruit, Nasir Isaiah, Zhang, Charlotte Chenyi.

Westport Young Woman’s League hosting run, walk

The Westport Young Woman’s League is hosting its 42nd Minute Man Race run and walk, in its first ever virtual format beginning April 25, and going through May 1 from anywhere. Online registration is now open, and may be accessed by also visiting the league’s website, its Facebook page or through active.com.

Visit wywl.com/grants for more information and to see the 25 organizations the league gave to last spring.

HMG Strategy holding second leadership summit

HMG Strategy, a world leading platform located at 191 Post Road West in Westport, is hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit April 13. Visit https://hmgstrategy.com/events/cio-summits to learn more, and to register.

HMG Strategy is also hosting a digital roundtable powered by the Zylo Saas Management Platorm, April 14. Visit https://events.bizzabo.com/301287 to learn more, and to register.

Trinity Southport presenting New York jazz ensemble

The Curtis Nowosad Quartet is performing a rare local area concert on the Trinity Episcopal Church front lawn, 651 Pequot Ave., at the corner of Center Street in Southport. April 24, at 3 p.m. The event is open to all members of the community regardless of their religious affiliation. Purchase tickets at www.trinitysouthport.org/music. Visit eventbrite.com to register.

Tax credit program accepting applications

The 2021 Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program is currently accepting applications for municipal and tax exempt organizations, Westport Director of Human Services Elaine Daignault announced. Visit the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services website at http://www.ct.gov/DRS, and search for 2021 Neighborhood Assistance Act program for further information about the program.

Staples Music presenting ‘America’s Voices’

The Staples High School Music Department, and Westport Public Schools are presenting “America’s Voices” to third grade through fifth grade Westport students this week. It features different contributions in a variety of arts. Visit staplesmusic.org for more information.

Candidates sought for library board of trustees

The Westport Library and Westport’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM) are seeking candidates for the library’s board of trustees. Visit www.westportlibrary.org for more information about the role of the library board of trustees. Email a resume, and a letter of interest to Robin Powell, library executive assistant, at rpowell@westportlibrary.org by April 19.

Staples free school fund scholarships available

Applications for college scholarships from the Staples Free School Fund for the 2021-2022 school year are available online at www.StaplesFreeSchool.org through May 7. The school is located at 515 Morehouse Road in Easton. Also visit www.StaplesFreeSchool.org for details. Scholarships granted for the 2020-2021 school year totaled $35,000.

Easton Arts Council presenting online art shows

The Easton Arts Council’s annual Youth Art Show is available for viewing online at www.eastonartscouncil.org, with 64 total entries.