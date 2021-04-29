Community news: Beach parking emblems now required, and more

Beach parking emblems required beginning May 1

As of May 1, vehicle parking emblems will be required on all vehicles for the Compo, Soundview, and Old Mill parking lots in Westport, and on May 29 at Burying Hill.

All vehicle parking emblem purchases must be made online at www.westportrecreation.com or by phone during business hours at 203-341-5152 and it will be mailed to residents. If any person needs assistance with their online purchase call 203-341-5152.

Daily parking for non residents will be allowed this summer at Compo Beach and Burying Hill Beach. Visit www.westportrecreation.com for daily parking rates.

Garden Club selling plants

The Westport Garden Club is having an in-person plant sale from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 14, rain, or shine at Jesup Green in Westport.

This is the 96th annual sale, since it was canceled last year due to the corornavirus pandemic.

Eagerly anticipated by avid gardeners, the Garden Club’s sale offers a wide variety of perennials, many of them natives, known to thrive in the Connecticut climate. Club members will be on hand to give expert advice as well.

For the first time, the Garden Club will also be accepting pre-orders online from May 1 through May 10.

Visit westportgardenclub.org for more information. The site will provide updates, and an eventual link for ordering. Curbside pickup for online orders will also be available the day of the sale. The sale is a week later, and at a different location than in years past.

The Garden Club will also be continuing its “Friday Flowers” campaign initiated last year to help lift spirits by placing flowers at various local locations. The first installation will be at the Saugatuck Congregational Church May 7.

Club members are also participating in the Spring Market at the Westport Museum for History and Culture from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 1.

Mattress, box springs recycling event scheduled

The nonprofit organization, Sustainable Westport, is having a mattress, and box springs recycling event May 8, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Earthplace, located at 10 Woodside Lane in Westport. The event will only be canceled for severe weather.

Mattresses, and box springs from Westport residents will be accepted for free, and recycled through the Mattress Recycling Council’s Connecticut Bye Bye Mattress program.

There will also be a free compost giveaway for Westport residents to thank the community for making the food scrap recycling program at the Westport transfer station “such a success.” Those interested should bring their own suitable container, for up to six gallons of compost each.

Food scrap recycling kits will also be sold for $25 each or free to those who are income eligible.

Earthpace staff will lead trail walks. There will also be a recycling drop off site for used magic markers, mascara wands, batteries, natural corks and Brita filters.

The participants are asked to wear a mask.

Visit www.byebyemattress.com to learn how to recycle a mattress, or to find a collection location, or event.

Visit sustainablewestport.org for additional information about sustainability actions.

Westport referral group seeks new members

The Westport Business Networking International (BNI) Chapter is seeking new members.

The chapter is a group of 48 business professionals for people looking to connect. The group holds weekly meetings on Zoom, but will resume in a hybrid, or in-person format sometime this summer, or fall. Classifications that are open include: Interior designer, developer, heating and air conditioning contractor, fitness club, or personal trainer, chef, and attorneys that practice estate, and elder law.

Only one person per profession is allowed to join BNI chapters. The chapter in Westport has one certified public accountant, one architect and one insurance agent.

Visit www.WestportBNI.com for more information. All visitors must preregister for Zoom access to BNI.

Contact Visitor Hosts Ernie Addario of Salon Paul Michael at info@salonpaulmichael.com or Curtis Bentley of Health Directions at Curtis@health-directions.com to learn more.

Weston Historical Society installs sculpture garden

The Weston Historical Society has installed a new Daniel E. Offutt, III Sculpture Garden on the Historical Society’s Coley Homestead, at 104 Weston Road, in Weston.

The sculpture garden is funded by a $10,000 grant from the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust and features five sculptures created by the Offutt, a Weston philanthropist.

The public is invited to view the sculpture garden and the Historical Society’s outdoor signage that provides an historic interpretation of the Coley Homestead. The grounds are open seven days a week, from dawn until dusk. Leashed dogs are allowed on the property. The public is asked to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines when visiting the property, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact the Historical Society at info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

Performance set for MoCA

Matt Nakoa, an award-winning songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist, is going to perform at MoCA Westport at 7 p.m. on April 30. General admission is $50. Members of the art museum receive a 15 percent discount with their Member ID.

High school, and college student can use the code: STUDENTMUSIC to save 50 percent on student tickets.

The rain date for the event is May 1, at 7 p.m.

Buy tickets at mocawestport.org. The art museum is located at 19 Newtown Turnpike in Westport.

Fitness expo set for Saturday

Westport Downtown Merchants Association will be holding their Second Annual Health and Fitness Expo on May 1.

Main Street will be closed to traffic between Post Road East and Elm Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a 5K road race sponsored by Fleet Feet Westport starting at 10 a.m. and should be finished by 11 a.m. since there is a cap of 200 participants. Runners will start on Main Street at Elm Street and run north on Main Street through various side roads ultimately coming back out onto Main Street and finishing back at Elm Street. All roads will remain open during this road race and motorists are urged to use caution while driving through these areas.